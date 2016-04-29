Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Interphex hints at a manufacturing revolution

Enter 3-D Printing

by Rick Mullin
April 29, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN
GE’s Kenneth stands beside the company’s XDR-500 MO, a single-use stirred-tank fermenter for growing microbial cell cultures.
A photo of GE’s Kenneth standing beside the company’s XDR-500 MO, a single-use stirred-tank fermenter for growing microbial cell cultures.
Credit: Rick Mullin/C&EN
GE’s Kenneth stands beside the company’s XDR-500 MO, a single-use stirred-tank fermenter for growing microbial cell cultures.

The Interphex trade show, held in New York City this week, brought the usual showcase of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment—everything from safety boot removers to stainless steel process vessels and robotic pill counters. But the overarching theme at the big show was “small.”

Moments after the exhibit floor opened, Leroy Cronin, a chemistry professor at the University of Glasgow, gave a presentation on how robotics, digital coding, cloud computing, and three-dimensional printing will converge in small machines that can make dosage-form drugs on demand.

“It will be like Uber for chemistry,” Cronin said, comparing the future of drug manufacturing to the transportation app. “You will call drugs up as needed.” He pointed to music downloads. “We don’t buy vinyl anymore; we buy code. The transformation into music occurs at our speakers.”

Such a system will face regulatory barriers and other formidable resistance. But advances in personalized medicine and the need to supply drugs to small populations in remote regions will propel the trend toward tabletop manufacturing, Cronin said.

Meaningful, if less dramatic, downsizing has already occurred in biologic drug manufacturing, where the deployment of disposable plastic bag reactors has exploded since the technique debuted at the show 10 years ago. The technology significantly decreases the size and cost of manufacturing operations, said Kenneth Clapp Sr., a manager with GE Healthcare’s life sciences division.

Although the tabletop pill making envisioned by Cronin is a long way off, Clapp and others at Interphex agreed that robotics and 3-D printing are separately making headway as the traditionally conservative drug industry begins to streamline how it manufactures.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Chemical calliope
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
CPhI Worldwide pharmaceutical ingredients show is canceled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Off the drawing board﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE