Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Monsanto rejects $62 billion takeover bid by Bayer

Company says it is open to discussion of a better offer, but Bayer stands firm

by Melody Bomgardner
May 23, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

This story was updated on May 25 to reflect Monsanto’s rejection of Bayer’s takeover offer.

Monsanto has rejected a $62 billion takeover offer from crop science rival Bayer. Monsanto calls the offer incomplete and financially adequate but says it is open to discussion about a better deal.
 
Bayer made public its $122.00-per-share offer for Monsanto on May 23. The figure is a 37% premium over Monsanto’s share price of $89.03 on May 9, before speculation about a deal emerged. The German company responded to Monsanto’s rejection by saying it looks forward to further discussion while reiterating that its proposal provides “full and certain value for Monsanto shareholders.”

This image shows a Bayer scientist studying a cucumber plant in a greenhouse.
Credit: Bayer
A Bayer researcher studies cucumber pests in the company’s effort to develop crop protection chemicals for vegetable growers. Monsanto, on the other hand, is a leading purveyor of vegetable seeds.

Bayer says the purchase would make it the world’s largest seeds and chemical firm, eclipsing the agriculture businesses being created through two other large, ongoing mergers: the combination of Dow Chemical and DuPont and the acquisition of Syngenta by ChemChina.

“Together we would draw on the collective expertise of both companies to build a leading agriculture player with exceptional innovation capabilities to the benefit of farmers, consumers, our employees, and the communities in which we operate,” Bayer Chief Executive Officer Werner Baumann said in announcing the offer on May 23.

In presenting the offer investors, Bayer executives emphasized how the two businesses complement each other. Bayer’s crop science division had $11.3 billion in sales last year, with 70% coming from crop protection chemicals. In contrast, of Monsanto’s $15 billion in sales, 67% comes from seeds and traits.

Moreover, Monsanto markets the majority of its products—57%—in the U.S., where Bayer would like to increase its business. Currently, Bayer’s sales are split almost evenly among Europe, Latin America, and North America.

Bayer also wants access to Monsanto’s burgeoning digital agriculture platform. Monsanto has invested in software and other technology used by farmers for precise planting, harvesting, and chemical applications.

The purchase of Monsanto by Bayer would be the third, and largest, consolidation move in the rapidly changing crop science industry. Although the purchase would likely attract antitrust scrutiny from regulators, Bayer said its lawyers are “very confident” the deal would obtain timely approvals.

After the acquisition, Bayer said, the combined seeds and traits business would be based in St. Louis, Monsanto’s longtime hometown, whereas the crop chemicals headquarters would be in Monheim, Germany. Bayer would maintain its agricultural research facilities in Durham, N.C., and digital farming initiatives would stay based near San Francisco.

The deal is not contingent on financing; Bayer would sell shares to pay for 25% of the transaction and has lined up bank financing for the rest. Board members unanimously approved the offer, according to the firm, “and are fully committed to pursuing the transaction.”

The investor presentation emphasized how the acquisition would benefit Bayer shareholders. In the first full year after the merger, Bayer said, earnings per share will increase “by a mid-single-digit percentage” and, in later years, by a double-digit percentage. It expects operating savings—so called synergies—to total $1.5 billion after three years.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

U.S. clears Bayer’s acquisition of Monsanto
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bayer clears path to clinch Monsanto acquisition by divesting more to BASF
Linde, Bayer deals in review

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE