Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Micropillars are gentle dust busters

New technique to remove sub-micrometer dust particles could be useful for electronics, aerospace, and art

by Prachi Patel
May 10, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hadi Izadi
A scanning electron micrograph shows 50-µm-wide polydimethylsiloxane pillars (green) that can remove 7.75-µm-diameter silica particles (purple) electrostatically from a poly(methyl methacrylate) film. When the pillars contact another dusty patch, particles roll off the pillar tops and up the sides, making space for new ones.
Scanning electron micrograph of micropillars with silica particles stuck to them.
Credit: Hadi Izadi
A scanning electron micrograph shows 50-µm-wide polydimethylsiloxane pillars (green) that can remove 7.75-µm-diameter silica particles (purple) electrostatically from a poly(methyl methacrylate) film. When the pillars contact another dusty patch, particles roll off the pillar tops and up the sides, making space for new ones.

Most of us fight a battle with dust every day. But for art conservators and those in the electronics industry, microscopic dust can be calamitous, diminishing beauty and value, and rendering devices unusable. Particles larger than 10 µm can be blown off using air jets. But known methods to get rid of smaller specks—such as solvents, ultrasonic waves, and lasers—can damage surfaces while cleaning.

T. Kyle Vanderlick and her colleagues at Yale University have come up with a simple, nondestructive tool to eradicate this invisible enemy (ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acsami.5b09154). They made polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) sheets covered with an array of microscopic cylindrical pillars 2–50 µm in diameter. They used this material to lift spherical silica particles with diameters of 0.26–7.75 μm from thin poly(methyl methacrylate) (PMMA) films, which serve as a proxy for dust particles on delicate acrylic paint films.

When the researchers gently touch the film with the material, the PDMS interacts minimally with the PMMA, but strong electrostatic forces transfer the silica particles to the pillars’ flat tips. The method should work to remove dust from any rigid surface, says Hadi Izadi, a postdoctoral associate in Vanderlick’s group.

When the material is brought down on another dusty spot, new silica particles push away the ones already stuck on the pillar tips. Those previously attached particles roll up the sides of the pillars, leaving clean PDMS pillar tips to grab new particles. To ensure this self-cleaning, the pillars cannot be more than eight times wider than the particles.

That’s the critical advantage of the micropillar material over a flat PDMS sheet, which also attracts dust, Izadi says. Dust particles have nowhere to go on a flat sheet, so they accumulate and cause tiny dents when pressed repeatedly on the PMMA surface. Flat sheets also do not work on sub-micrometer particles, for reasons the researchers don’t fully understand.

Instead, by repeatedly tapping the micropillar material on the film, the researchers could eliminate all the dust from the surface. The researchers estimate that the micropillar material can clean a surface nine times its size covered in a monolayer of dust.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Microscale armor toughens super water-repellent surfaces
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanostructures lift the fog
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Easily made antireflective coatings for flexible surfaces

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE