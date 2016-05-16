Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Pharmaceuticals

Pfizer to acquire Anacor

Deal for boron-based drug firm bolsters its inflammation and immunology pipeline

by Lisa M Jarvis
May 16, 2016
Just a month after abandoning its merger with Allergan, Pfizer is starting to spend some of its piles of cash. The big pharma firm will pay roughly $5.2 billion to acquire Anacor Pharmaceuticals, a biotech firm that specializes in developing boron-containing small-molecule therapeutics.

Anacor already has one approved drug, the antifungal Kerydin, but the centerpiece of the acquisition is crisaborole, a topical treatment for eczema that is currently under FDA review. Because a novel eczema treatment has not been approved in more than 15 years, crisaborole could deliver peak annual sales of $2 billion or more, Pfizer says. It expects FDA to give crisaborole the green light by January.

Founded in 2002, Anacor seeks to take advantage of boron’s empty p-orbital, which can form coordinate covalent bonds, a feature that stabilizes the drug’s interaction with its target.

Prior to the approval of Kerydin, the cancer treatment Velcade was the only boron-containing drug on the market. But aliphatic boronic acids such as Velcade tend not to have the metabolic stability and solubility needed to make good drugs. Anacor tackled those liabilities by focusing its research on benzoxaboroles.

For Pfizer, the deal is its first after the attempt to buy Allergan for $160 billion. Pfizer dropped the merger last month after an unfavorable tax rule change by the Department of the Treasury.

The company is expected to make more relatively-modest purchases to bolster its new-product portfolio at a time when it is contemplating splitting into two separate entities, one focused on innovative, or patent-protected, products and the other on established products. Pfizer says Anacor will add to its immunology and inflammation portfolio.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

