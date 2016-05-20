Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Persistent Pollutants

Toxic chemicals from fracking wastewater spills can persist for years

North Dakota fracking boom leaves residues of radium, selenium, lead, and other contaminants in the environment

by Deirdre Lockwood
May 20, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photograph of fracking wastewater spill site near Bear Den Bay, North Dakota.
Credit: Avner Vengosh
Toxic chemicals from fracking wastewater spills can persist in the environment for years at sites such as this one near Bear Den Bay, North Dakota.

In North Dakota’s Bakken region, the fracking boom has generated nearly 10,000 wells for unconventional oil and gas production—and along with them, almost 4,000 reported wastewater spills resulting from the activity. A new study shows that these spills have left surface waters in the area carrying radium, selenium, thallium, lead, and other toxic chemicals that can persist for years at unsafe levels (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.5b06349). Soils and sediments at spill sites also harbored long-lasting radium contamination, the study found.

In hydraulic fracturing, operators inject fluid into shale formations to release natural gas and oil. During production, the well brings up a brine that carries the fingerprint of the rock formation below, including naturally occurring toxic or radioactive elements like selenium and radium. This wastewater, called produced water, may be reused, injected underground for disposal, or processed—though not always successfully—in water treatment plants. But as fracking has increased in the Bakken region, so has the incidence of wastewater spills, often resulting from leaks in pipelines that transport the brine to injection wells.

To trace the impact of these spills on the environment, Avner Vengosh of Duke University and his colleagues analyzed four samples of produced water from shale gas wells in North Dakota, and chemical data on produced water from the U.S. Geological Survey. They also took water, sediment, and soil samples at sites of reported brine spills—including the two largest spills in the state’s history—which had occurred months to years earlier. In the largest of these, the Blacktail Creek spill of 2015, an underground pipeline leak introduced almost 11 million L of brine near the creek, which flows into a tributary of the Missouri River.

The team used several geochemical tracers, including strontium isotopes, to detect wastewater residue at the spill sites. The ratio of 87Sr to 86Sr in fracking wastewater carries a distinctive signature of the rock formation where it was produced. By measuring strontium isotopes in the produced water and in water samples taken from spill sites, the researchers could identify brine residue from a spill. Other tracers present in both types of samples confirmed the link.

In the water samples from spill sites, the team found that high concentrations of salts, trace metals, and other toxic contaminants persisted from the spills. Selenium, thallium, and radium exceeded maximum contaminant levels for drinking water in some samples. Additionally, ammonium and selenium concentrations were above recommended levels for aquatic life. In soil and sediment samples downstream from the Blacktail Creek spill site, radium concentrations were up to 100 times as great as in samples upstream.

Brian W. Stewart, a geochemist at the University of Pittsburgh who studies fracking wastewater, says this is the first time to his knowledge that systematic sampling has been done downstream of known brine spills to detect the impact of wastewater from fracking. “I was surprised that it persists that long,” he says; in two cases, the group found elevated levels of contaminants from a spill four years later.

In a separate study, Vengosh and colleagues showed that a radioactive tracer technique could accurately date recent spills, including the one at Blacktail Creek. The method relies on measuring the ratio of 228Th to 228Ra in the soil and sediment. 228Ra, which is soluble in water, comes to the surface with spills and is absorbed by soil, and then decays into insoluble 228Th with a half-life of about six years. The technique can date spills up to 10 years old (Environ. Sci. Technol. Lett. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.estlett.6b00118). It could finger recent pollution from fracking wastewater in regions with a history of conventional oil and gas production, such as the Marcellus Shale region, potentially resolving issues in which producers claim that contamination resulted from earlier production, Vengosh says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE