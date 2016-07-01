Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Mining landfills for resources doesn’t always benefit climate

Landfill mining may pose greenhouse gas burden in areas with renewable energy and sophisticated waste gas collection systems

by Deirdre Lockwood
July 1, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of a truck working on a landfill.
Credit: Huguette Roe/Shutterstock
Mining landfills for resources can contribute to overall greenhouse gas emissions in regions that already have sustainable energy sources and sophisticated waste management systems.

Landfills hold buried treasure, including aluminum, copper, and other metals. Initiatives such as Europe’s Enhanced Landfill Mining Consortium support efforts to mine and recycle this good stuff while incinerating the remaining waste to produce heat and electricity. Although the practice can also help mitigate pollution and free up land for other uses, the benefits to the climate aren’t that clear cut. A new assessment of greenhouse gas emissions of landfill mining shows more climate benefit is derived from mining less sustainable landfills in regions that also rely on less sustainable energy sources (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b01275). But for landfills in areas that rely on renewable energy and that are already managed with updated gas-management technologies, mining actually adds to overall greenhouse gas emissions.

At the moment, landfill mining projects don’t make money. To make the practice more economically viable, researchers have proposed that the projects cash in on credits for the greenhouse gas emissions potentially eliminated through recycling useful materials and converting remaining waste to energy. However, landfill mining doesn’t always result in a net benefit from a climate perspective, says David Laner, an environmental engineer at Vienna University of Technology. When Laner assessed one such project in Belgium, he found it was a net source of greenhouse gases (Resour., Conserv. Recycl. 2015, DOI: 10.1016/j.resconrec.2015.01.004). Incinerating plastic-rich waste to produce electricity emitted substantial quantities of greenhouse gases, in comparison with the nearly emissions-free nuclear electricity sources the country relies on. In contrast, other researchers assessed a Swedish landfill mining project and found that it conferred a net benefit on climate, even though Sweden also uses renewable energy (J. Ind. Ecol. 2013, DOI: 10.1111/jiec.12039).

These mixed results prompted Laner and his colleagues to systematically evaluate which factors most influence the climate impact of landfill mining. They built a model including eight factors, such as the potential of the waste to produce methane and other greenhouse gases if left undisturbed, and how this waste gas is managed. They also considered the type of waste-to-energy technology used and how its greenhouse gas emissions compare to those from the energy system used in the surrounding region.

For each factor, they considered two or three alternatives based on results from the literature—for example, whether a landfill has a low, average, or high organic waste content, which produces methane as it breaks down. Then they calculated the climate impact of 2,916 scenarios that resulted from all possible combinations of various alternatives of the eight factors.

What they found was not too surprising, given Laner’s earlier findings in Belgium. If a region has a relatively clean energy system from a fossil fuel perspective—such as Belgium’s nuclear-intensive electricity grid—“then it’s very hard to achieve a climate savings by doing landfill mining,” Laner says. In contrast, for a region more reliant on fossil fuels, combined with a landfill rich in organic waste and metals without a state-of-the-art waste gas collection system—like some older landfills in the U.S.—mining would benefit the climate. In these situations, raw materials and electricity are recovered from waste that would otherwise produce greenhouse gases when left undisturbed in the landfill. The net climate impact of all the scenarios ranged widely, from a savings of 1,550 kg of CO2 equivalents per megagram of excavated waste, to a burden of 640 of these units.

Steven Van Passel, an environmental economist at the University of Antwerp, says the study’s results are reasonable, and it has a sound scientific approach. The implications are less clear, he says: The wide range found for the climate impact of landfill mining indicates huge uncertainty.

So far, climate benefits have not been the main reason people choose to mine landfills, Laner notes; though recent efforts focus on landfill mining for resource extraction, it is often done to prevent groundwater pollution and to free up land for development. “If it’s just about climate impact,” he says, “it would probably be better to install a state-of-the-art landfill gas-management system than to mine the whole landfill.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Researchers caution about reliance on carbon dioxide removal
Natural hydrogen can be a source of clean energy
Mining landfills for resources doesn’t always benefit climate

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE