Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

How spongy silicon could open new doors in bioelectronics

New form of silicon boosts element’s biocompatibility and activates neurons with an assist from light

by Matt Davenport
June 27, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A schematic shows the structure and chemistry of a new type of nanostructured silicon.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Deformable silicon particles are made from a network of wires less than 10 nm in diameter connected by nanoscopic bridges, as shown in this schematic.

Silicon is the best semiconductor on the periodic table for researchers trying to connect smart devices to living cells, says Bozhi Tian of the University of Chicago. Silicon is biocompatible and biodegradable, and scientists have already developed electronic implants and biosensors using silicon. But conventional single-crystalline silicon is inherently rigid, which can prove irritating to living tissue.

Along with Francisco Bezanilla, Tian and his colleagues have now developed spongy silicon particles that are deformable and, therefore, are less likely to inflame their surroundings (Nat. Mater. 2016, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4673). Another key benefit is that amorphous silicon absorbs light better than single crystals, allowing the team to create efficient links to living cells, Tian explains.

The team demonstrated this by attaching single, micrometer-sized particles of its spongy material to rat neurons grown in a dish. When illuminated with green laser light, the particles cause electrical current to flow into the nerve cells. This, in turn, causes the neurons to fire. Although this may sound similar to the optical neural manipulation made possible by genetically modifying cells, or optogenetics, this material could offer a simpler alternative to studying and modifying neural activity. “There’s no genetics,” Tian explains. “Everything is physical.”

The porous silicon material is a “versatile interface to biology,” says John A. Rogers, an electronic materials expert at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who was not involved with the study. The particles “exploit both the excellent electronic properties of silicon and its biocompatible, bioresorbable nature,” he adds.

To create the deformable particles, the team used its homemade chemical vapor deposition system to decompose silane gas. Liberated silicon atoms then congregate in the nanoscopic voids of a mesoporous silicon dioxide template. Within the template, the silicon forms amorphous silicon nanowires. The template also allows nanoscopic bridges to grow between these wires.

After the researchers dissolve the template in hydrofluoric acid, they’re left with microscopic networks of wires and bridges. The gaps in the structures are largely responsible for their sponginess, but the property is boosted by a chemical bonus: Silicon oxidizes in air, which helps the porous particles take on water and become squishier in wet conditions.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New wireless pacemaker is powered by light
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How spongy silicon could open new doors in bioelectronics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Sticking Spiny Silicon Nanowires To Soft Tissue

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE