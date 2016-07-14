Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Bacterial ticker tape puts cells on display

Microfluidic device shows how microbes change over generations

by Jyoti Madhusoodanan
July 14, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Nanochannels built on a microscope slide cause cells within to grow single file. Larger microchannels along the sides supply nutrients to support cell growth.
Micrograph of a microfluidic device for growing bacteria.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Nanochannels built on a microscope slide cause cells within to grow single file. Larger microchannels along the sides supply nutrients to support cell growth.

When a bacterial cell multiplies on a surface, its offspring typically stay close. Daughter cells rapidly pile up to form mounds of microbes, making it difficult to study the growth and behavior of individual cells. Researchers have now built a transparent array of nanochannels where microbes grow single file, so they can study a bacterium and its daughter cells over multiple generations (Anal. Chem. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.6b00889).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Glowing Bacillus subtilis bacteria grow within nanochannels on a microscope slide. Each row shows the same channel photographed five minutes later than the previous, revealing how the cells divide and fill the length of the channel as they grow. In one experiment (left), cells express a red fluorescent protein in every cell. In another (right), only a fraction of cells produce a green fluorescent protein. The pattern of expression is visible over time.
Micrographs showing glowing bacteria growing in nanochannels.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Glowing Bacillus subtilis bacteria grow within nanochannels on a microscope slide. Each row shows the same channel photographed five minutes later than the previous, revealing how the cells divide and fill the length of the channel as they grow. In one experiment (left), cells express a red fluorescent protein in every cell. In another (right), only a fraction of cells produce a green fluorescent protein. The pattern of expression is visible over time.

Tracking single cells in this way could help identify how microbes acquire traits such as antibiotic resistance over time. “We took a three-dimensional problem and turned it into a single-dimensional one,” says study author Yves V. Brun, a biologist at Indiana University.

Brun, chemist Stephen C. Jacobson, and colleagues fabricated a ladder-shaped pattern in a polymer film on a glass slide and covered it with another glass layer. Microchannels formed the ladder’s side rails, and nanochannels several hundred nanometers wide—chosen to match the width of the bacteria they were growing—formed the rungs. Nutrient medium diffused from the microchannels into the nanochannels, so the bacteria within remained undisturbed by the fluid flowing past them.

The team seeded the nanochannels with Bacillus subtilis bacteria engineered to glow red and then used a microscope to watch them divide, confirming that the cells grew at the same rate as in standard culture. Next they studied another B. subtilis carrying a green fluorescence gene, which was controlled by a genetic element known be activated in only a fraction of cells in a population. Over five generations of growth, the team tracked which cells glowed green and which didn’t—and found that daughter cells were more likely to glow if their parent cell glowed, but that the correlation declined with every generation away from the original parent.

“Our design really simplifies both the imaging and downstream analysis,” says Jacobson. “Pretty much any question you can address by looking at a fluorescent readout is greatly facilitated by these devices.”

Bacillus subtilis cells grow in nanochannels on a microscope slide. Certain cells in the population express a green fluorescent protein. This expression can be monitored from one generation to the next as cells grow and divide.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Cancer cells can evolve by combining
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacteria get color vision
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Bacterial ticker tape puts cells on display

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE