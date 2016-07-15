Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Fuel efficiency alone does not bring climate benefits for eco-engines

Gasoline direct injection engines use less fuel, but produce more black carbon

by Melissae Fellet
July 15, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Schematic of GDI engine and standard gasoline engine.
Credit: Environ. Sci. Technol.
In a gasoline direct injection engine (left), an injector sprays a mist of fuel (yellow) into a cylinder, where it mixes with cool air (blue) entering the cylinder. After the mixture combusts, hot exhaust (orange) leaves through the valve on the right. In a standard engine (right), the fuel is mixed with the air before it enters the cylinder.

Car engines that rely on gasoline direct injection (GDI) are more efficient than traditional engines, and are set to make up more than half of the U.S. passenger fleet by 2020. Yet despite their fuel savings, switching to these engines could actually accelerate climate change, according to an analysis of their exhaust emissions (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.6b01800). Today’s GDI engines release more heat-absorbing black carbon particles in their exhaust than standard engines, and the study found that they would need a further fuel efficiency boost of as much as 14% if they are to become less of a climate burden than conventional engines.

GDI engines mimic some of the features of diesel engines that give them superior fuel efficiency. Fuel injected directly into the cylinders can burn in the presence of extra oxygen, creating a mixture of gases that more efficiently pushes the piston in the cylinder as the mixture expands. But sometimes, injected fuel sticks to the cylinder walls and burns incompletely, producing sooty black carbon. This can form up to 30% of the particulate exhaust from GDI engines, and contributes to atmospheric and surface global warming. What’s more, current GDI engines are often tuned to run without extra oxygen—because this is more compatible with standard catalytic converters that control other types of emissions. But running this way limits fuel efficiency gains.

Naomi Zimmerman, now at Carnegie Mellon University, and her colleagues gathered information, from her own experiments and other published studies, about the black carbon emission rates of the most common GDI engine design and of standard gasoline engines. She was surprised at the wide range of results: GDI black carbon emissions were 0.11 to 9.9 mg/km greater than from traditional gasoline engines. The variation, she thinks, comes from factors like outside temperature and fuel composition.

To evaluate the tradeoff between increased black carbon and decreased carbon dioxide from GDI engines, the researchers used accepted models to calculate the warming potential of black carbon relative to carbon dioxide. They determined that GDI vehicles on average offer a gain in fuel efficiency of about 1% over the average for 2010 traditional engine vehicles. This gain is near the break even point where mean increase in black carbon emissions outweighs fuel economy improvements, Zimmerman says. For the highest black carbon emission scenario, a GDI engine might need as much as 14% better fuel efficiency to break even on climate change impact. When purchasing a new car, she recommends buying one with a traditional gasoline engine instead of a current GDI engine because for an equivalent car, the traditional engine’s lower black carbon emissions will offset the fuel economy difference.

However, automakers are developing ways to reduce particulate emissions from GDI engines. Mercedes-Benz is the first automaker to gradually install gasoline particulate filters in the exhausts of new vehicles with GDI engines. But the filters are not being widely adopted because they could create backpressure that decreases fuel efficiency. The researchers estimate that for most emissions scenarios, a gasoline particulate filter would have to remove 80% of particles with a less than 1% fuel efficiency penalty to offer climate benefits.

Ray Minjares of the International Council on Clean Transportation notes that more stringent emissions standards are coming in the U.S. and Europe, so particle emissions from GDI engines will have to drop, whether through particle filters, design changes, or other means. Zimmerman agrees, but in the meantime, she says, “A lot of vehicles are going out there without any particulate matter reduction strategies.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Gas stoves might be bad for climate and health
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Start your engines
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Incentive for electric cars increases CO2 pollution

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE