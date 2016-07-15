Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

U.S. Congress clears the way for limits on drone flights near chemical plants and refineries

Industry is concerned about potential accidents as well as espionage

by Glenn Hess, special to C&EN
July 15, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Congress is allowing the Federal Aviation Administration to restrict the use of drones near chemical plants and refineries.
Image of a man operating a drone.
Credit: Shutterstock
Congress is allowing the Federal Aviation Administration to restrict the use of drones near chemical plants and refineries.

The U.S. Senate gave final congressional approval on July 13 to bipartisan legislation that paves the way for restrictions on the operation of drones near chemical plants, oil refineries, and other “critical infrastructure” facilities.

The legislation would require the Federal Aviation Administration to establish procedures for chemical plants, refineries, as well as energy production, transmission, and distribution facilities to petition the agency to limit or ban operation of unmanned aircraft close to a facility.

The provision is included in a bill (H.R. 636) that authorizes FAA programs at current funding levels through September 2017. The legislation, which the Senate passed by a vote of 90-4 on July 13, now goes to the White House for President Barack Obama’s expected signature. The House of Representatives approved the measure on July 11.

Drones, unmanned aircraft flown remotely, have surged in recreational popularity. This raised concerns that a drone could accidentally crash into an industrial facility, hit power lines, or be used by a terrorist to surveil potential targets.

Another worry is the threat of industrial espionage through aerial photography. Industry’s anxiety is focused on the possibility that “enterprising individuals will take aerial photos at these sites and try to sell them to competitors,” says John J. Durkay, legal counsel for the International Safety Training Council, which trains contractors and employees at chemical and refining plants in southeastern Texas.

“Drones photographing units can compromise facility trade secrets.” Durkay tells C&EN.

The bill’s provision on drones was authored by Rep. Brian Babin (R-Texas), who represents an area near Houston that has more petrochemical and refining facilities than any other congressional district in the country.

“This carefully crafted language will ensure both the protection of our oil and gas facilities and their employees from unauthorized drone activity, while also respecting the growing business of public and commercial drone use throughout the U.S.,” Babin says.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), which represents major U.S. chemical companies, urged Congress to restrict drone use around the industry’s facilities. The bill directs FAA “to tackle the very real threat posed by using drones for malicious acts without interfering with their growing use by the public for recreation and their use for commercial applications,” ACC says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical industry associations urge federal antiterrorism support
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US chemical plant security law expires in Senate dispute
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
U.S. Congress clears the way for limits on drone flights near chemical plants and refineries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE