Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Blast at China’s Wanhua kills four

Accident at world’s largest producer of key polyurethane material adds to deadly year for China’s chemical industry

by Jean-François Tremblay
September 22, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

A photo of Wanhua Chemical’s main site in Yantai, snapped from outside the perimeter.
Credit: JF Tremblay/C&EN
Wanhua Chemical’s main production base in Yantai, China.

A Sept. 20 explosion at a Wanhua Chemical plant in Yantai, China, killed four people and injured another four. The deadly accident occurred a day before Greenpeace released a report on the Chinese chemical industry’s poor safety record.

Wanhua is a leading producer of polyurethane raw materials and other industrial chemicals. It operates major sites in Ningbo and Yantai, China, as well as in Hungary.

The blast occurred during maintenance work at a methylene diphenyl diisocyanate (MDI) plant that opened in 2014. Wanhua is the world’s top producer of MDI, which is used to make polyurethane. The company is still analyzing the cause of the explosion but says its preliminary investigation indicates that it occurred in a crude MDI purification tank that, at the time, was holding the material at pressure and temperature levels within its design specifications.

Listed on the Shanghai stock exchange but partly owned by Yantai’s municipal government, Wanhua has emerged in recent years as a major competitor to the Western polyurethane material suppliers BASF, Covestro, and Huntsman Corp. Wanhua has been studying the construction of a complex on the U.S. Gulf Coast that would produce MDI and other materials.

Until this week, Wanhua had an apparently clean industrial safety record. Company CEO Zengtai Liao spoke to C&EN earlier this year about setting Wanhua as an example the rest of the Chinese industry could learn from.

The tragedy occurred just as Greenpeace released its report on safety in the Chinese chemical industry. Studying publicly-accessible sources, the environmental group counted 232 chemical-related accidents in China from January to August—almost one per day.

More than half of the events occurred during shipping, and a quarter happened during production. Accidents this year caused 199 deaths and 400 injuries.

“China’s chemicals industry is the largest in the world, but it is appallingly under-regulated,” says Cheng Qian, Greenpeace East Asia’s assistant manager for toxics. Greenpeace is calling on the Chinese government to “radically overhaul” its chemicals management system and introduce greater transparency.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ChemChina plant leak is identified as cause of blast that killed 23 in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Blast kills 10 at Chinese chemical facility

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE