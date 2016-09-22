Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Plastics shine bright to warn of invisible cracks

Damage to polymers ruptures microcapsules, releasing fluorescent molecules

by Prachi Patel
September 22, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Scanning electron micrographs of ruptured microcapsule.
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.
When polyurethane capsules containing a solution of 1,1,2,2-tetraphenylethylene (TPE) rupture, the TPE molecules clump together as the solvent evaporates. TPE crystals are visible on the capsule surface (right).

Microscopic chinks in a material can spread and grow into larger fissures—ones that can split apart the plastics and composites used in airplanes, spacecraft, electronics, sports equipment, and pipes. A new, simple technique uses embedded microcapsules to reveal tiny, invisible cracks in a wide variety of plastics by making the cracks glow (ACS Cent. Sci. 2016, DOI: 10.1021/acscentsci.6b00198). Such an early warning strategy to detect these fractures could allow engineers to replace or repair critical components and prevent catastrophes.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.
An epoxy coating contains microcapsules filled with a solution of molecules that fluoresce when the coating is damaged and the capsules rupture. A scratch in the coating is nearly undetectable under visible light (left) but shines bright blue under UV light (right).
Micrographs of epoxy coating containing microcapsules for detecting damage.
Credit: ACS Cent. Sci.
An epoxy coating contains microcapsules filled with a solution of molecules that fluoresce when the coating is damaged and the capsules rupture. A scratch in the coating is nearly undetectable under visible light (left) but shines bright blue under UV light (right).

Microscopic capsules loaded with various patching materials have been mixed into paints, plastics, and electronics to give the materials self-healing properties. Some researchers have tried to extend this technique to monitoring structural materials for damage. Typically, they have filled capsules with dyes or fluorescent molecules that change color or glow when they react with certain functional groups within the polymer or with triggering compounds. But such early warning systems are complex or have to be redesigned for each polymer or composite.

Nancy R. Sottos, Jeffrey S. Moore, and colleagues at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, came up with a simple, sensitive system that’s independent of the polymer. They embed plastics with microcapsules filled with molecules that glow on their own after being released. The slightest crack in the plastic ruptures these capsules, triggering a bright blue fluorescent signal that can be detected under ultraviolet light for days. It’s as if the material “bruises,” letting you quickly identify a damaged part before it fails, says Michael Keller, a mechanical engineer at the University of Tulsa, who was not involved in the work.

The system uses polyurethane capsules about 110 µm wide filled with a dilute solution of 1,1,2,2-tetraphenylethylene (TPE) in an organic solvent. The TPE molecules fluoresce brightly only when they aggregate. When damage ruptures the capsules, the solvent evaporates, and the molecules form crystalline deposits on the capsule shell that shine under UV light.

To test the system, the researchers made coatings of epoxy, polyurethane, polydimethylsiloxane, polyurethane, and polyacryclic acid, each containing 10% by weight of the capsules. Scratches made with a blade were undetectable under visible light but shone bright blue when inspected with a handheld UV lamp. The researchers could detect cracks smaller than 2 µm in size and as long as 40 days after the damage occurred.

“We really are interested in incorporating this technology with self-healing technology,” says Maxwell J. Robb, a postdoctoral researcher in Moore’s laboratory. They also plan to explore the use of the capsules inside composites and other materials.

A lot of time and money is spent today inspecting structural composite parts or overdesigning them so they do not fail, Keller says. He adds that the approach might not work for cracks deeper within a material because the solvent might not evaporate and the light might be harder to spot.

Christoph Weder, a polymer chemist who studies self-healing materials at the University of Fribourg, adds that long-term stability might be a challenge since the solvents could evaporate prematurely, and the need for UV light adds a step. Nevertheless, its simplicity and versatility for various polymers makes the strategy promising, he says. “When I first saw this advance, I said, ‘Four-letter word,’ we should have thought of this.”

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE