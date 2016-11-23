Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Federal overtime rule blocked by court would affect chemistry postdocs

Judge says Obama Administration exceeded its authority in requiring such a large pay increase

by Andrea Widener
November 23, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A federal judge in Texas slapped a temporary injunction on a regulation that would trigger significant raises or overtime pay for chemistry postdocs engaged in research full-time.
Drawing shows a hand inserting a time card into a time clock.
Credit: Shutterstock
A federal judge in Texas slapped a temporary injunction on a regulation that would trigger significant raises or overtime pay for chemistry postdocs engaged in research full-time.

A federal judge has stalled an Obama Administration overtime rule that would mean significant raises or overtime pay for millions of employees, including chemistry postdocs, starting on Dec. 1.

The rule, put forward in May, requires overtime pay for workers who work more than 40 hours a week if they make less than $47,476, up from the previous limit of $23,660 set 12 years ago.

Universities had been hit hard by the change. Although employees who teach were exempt, postdocs in the sciences and other nonteaching staff were included. That means the institutions would either have to pay them more or track their overtime, which many do not currently do.

Some critics argued that the rule might end up hurting postdocs by making universities push them further away from regular employment; many already do not get healthcare and other benefits that other regular employees receive.

The judge, ruling in Texas on Nov. 22, issued a temporary injunction against the rule, saying the White House had exceeded its authority with such a large pay increase.

Obama’s Department of Labor indicated that it will appeal, though there is little time left for the Administration to push it through.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Federal judge halts H-1B visa changes
Federal judge halts H-1B visa changes
Hike in overtime pay may help some university employees

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE