Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

China tightens grip on hazardous chemicals

Beijing’s disaster prevention masterplan may bring further headaches to chemical producers, shippers

by Jean-Francois Tremblay
December 8, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Jean-Francois Tremblay/C&EN
An office building damaged by the August 2015 explosion in Tianjin.
Photo of an office building damaged by the August 2015 explosion in Tianjin.
Credit: Jean-Francois Tremblay/C&EN
An office building damaged by the August 2015 explosion in Tianjin.

China’s highest decision-making body, the State Council, has unveiled a three-year plan to prevent accidents involving hazardous chemicals. The plan was crafted in response to the August 2015 explosion at a hazardous goods storage site in Tianjin that killed 165 people, most of them firefighters.

Over the next three years, municipal and local governments throughout China will identify and audit all sites where hazardous chemicals are made or stored. Under the umbrella of a new group, the State Council Committee for Safe Production, officials will compile a database of the hazardous chemicals in the country.

Under the plan, producers of ammonium nitrate, nitrocellulose, sodium cyanide, and certain other hazardous chemicals will come under special scrutiny. Companies handling hazardous materials near homes will have to relocate to industrial parks. The plan also calls for improved citizens’ participation in the planning of facilities that handle hazardous goods.

Countrywide audits will certainly reduce the risk of industrial accidents involving hazardous goods, observes Kai Pflug, president of the Shanghai-based advisory firm Management Consulting - Chemicals. “Hazardous chemicals have been very frequently stored and shipped in ways that were prohibited by Chinese law,” he says.

But the country doesn’t need new regulations, Pflug says. “The accident in Tianjin wouldn’t have been so bad if existing rules had been followed,” he notes. Already, Pflug reports, European chemical companies operating in China complain that shipping regulations are too onerous. And some ports refuse to accept hazardous chemicals, forcing firms to use ports that are farther away from customers, Pflug says. “Longer road shipments don’t help safety,” he notes.

The Tianjin tragedy was triggered by the spontaneous combustion of nitrocellulose in an overheating container, investigators revealed earlier this year. The company operating the site, Tianjin Ruihai International Logistics, was later found to have breached several regulations and bribed officials in charge. Last month, a court in Tianjin condemned the chairman of Ruihai to death with a two-year reprieve. It also sentenced 49 people to jail, half of whom were government officials.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemical blast kills dozens in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ChemChina plant leak is identified as cause of blast that killed 23 in China
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Deadly blast in China highlights uneven enforcement of safety regulations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE