Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Versatile route to chiral alkylboronate esters

Compounds feature boron bound to a stereogenic carbon, could help chemists who make drugs

by Bethany Halford
December 8, 2016
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

scheme showing how Fu’s group made chiral boronate esters from a cholesterol derivative
A green dot indicates the stereogenic carbon Fu’s group generated when making this boronate ester from a cholesterol derivative. The team made both diastereomers using different chiral ligands.

Organoboron compounds have long been a favorite tool of organic chemists. For example, they are one of the reaction partners in the wildly popular Suzuki cross-coupling reaction, wherein palladium catalyzes the formation of a new C–C bond between the organic groups of an organoboron compound and an organohalide. If the organoboron compound is chiral, it can maintain its configuration during the cross-coupling. Because chirality is so important in drugs and other medicinally relevant molecules, chemists have been trying to find ways to create chiral organoboron compounds.

Caltech chemists led by Gregory C. Fu now report a versatile asymmetric way to make alkylboronate esters (Science 2016, DOI: 10.1126/science.aai8611). Unlike previous methods, many of which relied on stoichiometric amounts of chiral reagents, their reaction uses a nickel catalyst with a chiral ligand to couple racemic α-haloboronates with organozinc reagents.

“We’re starting with a racemic mixture and we’re converting both enantiomers in the starting material into a single enantiomer in the product,” Fu explains.

He adds that it was important to develop a method that could be used to make a wide range of alkylboronate esters. To that end, because the reaction uses mild organozinc reagents instead of harsh organolithiums or Grignard reagents, the chemists can make chiral alkylboronate esters that have otherwise sensitive functional groups, such as esters and cyano groups.

“What we think is especially powerful here is the fact that the reaction is generating such a useful and important class of molecules with high enantiomeric purity,” Fu says.

Milton R. Smith III, an expert in organoboron chemistry at Michigan State University and cofounder of the specialty chemical maker BoroPharm, says the work represents “a very important advance in making optically active organoboron compounds more accessible.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chiral tertiary alcohols forged with copper
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Dual C–F/C–H functionalization unveiled
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Amides Succumb To Suzuki–Miyaura Coupling, Thanks To Nickel Catalyst

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE