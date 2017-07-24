ACS celebrates launch of Southwestern China Chapter

On June 19, the ACS Southwestern China Chapter celebrated its official launch with a certificate presentation, lectures, and other activities. ACS staff members Kate Fryer, Jakub Konysz, and Chunxiao Zheng spoke about ACS resources and activities in China, and chapter secretary Jason Chruma spoke about the process of setting up the chapter. Members of the chapter held a brainstorming session on upcoming chapter activities. The event concluded with a reception.
