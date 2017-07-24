Activists raise stake in Clariant

Investors who are opposed to Clariant’s planned merger with Huntsman Corp. have raised their ownership stake in Clariant to more than 10% from 7.2% previously. The stake is held by White Tale Holdings, which comprises the investment funds 40 North and Corvex. The funds, in turn, are controlled by three New York City-based investors. When disclosing their 7.2% stake earlier this month, the investors complained that a merger with Huntsman would reverse Clariant’s specialty chemical strategy.
