AkzoNobel adds to China peroxide plan

AkzoNobel plans to double production capacity at an organic peroxide plant that it opened in October in Ningbo, eastern China. The company had started work to boost capacity by 40%, but it now plans to double the size. The plant is already the world’s largest producer of dicumyl peroxide, a material that strengthens polymers used in applications such as shoe soles and high-voltage cables. AkzoNobel is also building a peroxide plant in Tianjin, northern China.
