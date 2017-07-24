Avantium picks site for pilot biorefinery

The Dutch biobased chemical maker Avantium will locate a pilot plant for its Zambezi biorefining process at Chemport Europe, an industrial park at AkzoNobel’s site in Delfzijl, the Netherlands. The Zambezi process is intended to convert wood chips into glucose, lignin, and a mixed-sugar syrup as raw materials for the chemical industry. Last year, Avantium formed a joint venture with BASF to develop a biobased process for making polyester bottle resin.
