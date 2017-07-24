Committee short reports available online

Committee short reports from the spring ACS national meeting in San Francisco and the ACS Board of Directors meeting in Baltimore in June are now available online at www.acs.org/content/acs/en/about/governance/councilors/committee-reports-to-board-and-council.html. The major actions taken by the board and council during the June meeting were reported previously in C&EN (June 26, page 37).
