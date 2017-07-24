Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Biological Chemistry

Designer molecule silences mitochondrial genes

Peptidelike molecule passes through mitochondrial double membrane to turn off genes

by Erika Gebel Berg, special to C&EN
July 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

Mitochondria are like miniature fortresses. Getting synthetic chemicals past this organelle’s formidable double membrane isn’t easy. As a result, scientists haven’t yet developed drugs that target the biology underlying mitochondrial disorders, which can be deadly.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Ganesh N. Pandian
This molecule can penetrate mitochondrial membranes and silence genes.
Model of mitochondria-penetrating peptide conjugated to a pyrrole-imidazole polyamide.
Credit: Ganesh N. Pandian
This molecule can penetrate mitochondrial membranes and silence genes.

Now, researchers have developed a peptidelike molecule that penetrates the mitochondrial membrane to inhibit the expression of a gene associated with nerve and muscle diseases (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/jacs.7b05230).

In the past couple of decades, scientists have developed compounds called pyrrole-imidazole polyamides (PIPs) to modify gene expression in cells. These peptidelike polymers consist of nonnatural amino acids with pyrrole or imidazole rings. Researchers can use PIPs as a tool for silencing genes by designing the sequence of amino acids to target and bind to specific stretches of DNA. When such agents target the promoter region of a gene, they block a transcription factor from binding and starting gene expression.

Ganesh N. Pandian and Hiroshi Sugiyama of Kyoto University, along with their colleagues, linked a PIP designed to bind to the promoter region of ND6—a gene associated with several mitochondrial disorders—to a peptide designed to pass through the mitochondrial membrane. The peptide combines lipophilic amino acids, which aid passage through the membrane, with positively charged amino acids, which target the negatively charged interior of mitochondria, where gene expression happens.

The researchers added the agent to a culture of human cancer cells, and after 24 hours, ND6 expression levels were 90% lower compared with untreated cells. Cells given the PIP without the mitochondria-penetrating peptide showed no change in ND6 levels.

“This paper brought a big smile to my face because it’s something I never thought of,” says Joel M. Gottesfeld of Scripps Research Institute California. “In fact, I’ve never heard of targeting mitochondrial transcription by any means.” Mitochondria present a huge drug delivery challenge, so small molecules such as PIPs show a lot of potential, he adds.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Silencing mitochondrial genes with a designer molecule
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
A step toward mitochondrial gene therapy
Sneaking Antibodies Into The Brain

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE