Duty imposed on glycine imports

Geo Specialty Chemicals successfully petitioned the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative to remove glycine from the U.S. Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) program. Removal subjects the compound to a 4.2% import duty. Geo, which claims to be the largest U.S. maker of glycine, says the action will prevent Chinese producers from exporting the chemical through countries such as India and Thailand that are GSP beneficiaries.
