Merck to pay Gilead’s lawyer fees

A California federal judge has ordered Merck & Co. to pay Gilead Sciences $14 million in attorney fees in a case involving Gilead’s Sovaldi and Harvoni hepatitis C virus treatments. In June 2016, the judge overturned a $200 million jury award Merck had won in a patent infringement dispute involving sofosbuvir, an active ingredient in both drugs, after she determined Merck had lied. In December 2016, Merck won a $2.5 billion jury award from Gilead in a separate patent dispute involving the hepatitis C drugs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter