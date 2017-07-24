Nylon instrumental in new harp string

Evonik Industries and the Chinese filament maker NTEC have jointly developed a monofilament designed for instrument strings. Based on Evonik’s nylon 6,12, the filament offers transparency for clarity and tone and a smooth surface for musician dexterity, Evonik says. The filament was developed for harp strings, the firm adds, but can be used to make strings for other plucked instruments.
