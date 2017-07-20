Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Polymer ‘pulleys’ could boost Li-ion battery performance

Mechanical polymers prevent silicon anode disintegration

by Tien Nguyen
July 20, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Visualization of silicon microparticles with polyrotaxane-polyacrylic acid binder in charging and discharging state.
Credit: Adapted from Jang Wook Choi and colleagues
Highly elastic polyrotaxane-polyacrylic acid polymers hold together silicon microparticles as they expand and contract while charging and discharging.

Replacing the anode in commercial lithium-ion batteries with a silicon-based version could improve how much charge a battery can hold. But silicon anodes have been difficult to develop because they massively expand and contract as a battery charges and discharges, causing particles in the anode to break apart and the battery to fail.

Now, a team led by Ali Coskun and Jang Wook Choi at Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology has developed highly elastic polymers that, when added to a silicon anode, can relieve the stress of charging and discharging while holding the silicon particles together (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aal4373).

In this animation, the mechanical polymer system pulls taut to hold together silicon microparticles in an anode as a battery charges. The system then relaxes during discharging.
Credit: Jang Wook Choi and colleagues
In this animation, the mechanical polymer system pulls taut to hold together silicon microparticles in an anode as a battery charges. The system then relaxes during discharging.
Credit: Jang Wook Choi and colleagues

The researchers devised a unique polymeric network made of the conventional linear polymer polyacrylic acid covalently linked to polyrotaxanes containing mechanical bonds. In the polyrotaxanes, an amine functionalized polyethylene glycol chain is threaded through a number of cyclodextrin rings. During battery charging, as the silicon anode expands, the rings freely slide along the chain to dissipate stress, operating like a pulley system. The researchers showed that the molecular netting demonstrated excellent elasticity, withstanding up to about 400% strain.

The two main advantages of using this polymeric network are cost and processability, Coskun says. The team was able to make anodes with silicon microparticles, which are easier and cheaper to make in large quantities than the smaller and more commonly studied silicon nanoparticles, he says. Also, the new polymer accounts for only 10% by weight of the anode, compared with the 20% polymer binder typically used in silicon anodes.

The researchers are currently collaborating with a major battery maker to test their polymeric pulley system on real battery products.

“Mechanical bonds have come to the rescue for the first time in an energy-storage context,” says J. Fraser Stoddart of Northwestern University, who received the 2016 Nobel Prize for his work on rotaxanes and once advised Choi as a grad student and Coskun as a postdoc. The authors’ “ingenious” use of polyrotaxanes “marks a breakthrough in the performance of marketable lithium-ion batteries.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Hydrogels reinforced with rings on strings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Super stretchy semiconducting polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Copolymer Helps Make Flexible Li-Ion Battery Electrodes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE