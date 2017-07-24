Start-up Enterin raises $12.7 million

Enterin has raised $12.7 million in a series A financing round. The Philadelphia-based biotech firm says it will use the funds to complete a Phase II study of its lead product, ENT-01, as a treatment for Parkinson’s and other neurodegenerative diseases. ENT-01 is a derivative of squalamine, an aminosterol discovered in the tissues of the dogfish shark by Enterin cofounder and Georgetown University professor Michael Zasloff. According to Enterin, the compound can slow the progression of Parkinson’s by preventing the accumulation of α-synuclein.
