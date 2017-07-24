Advertisement

Education

Students attend summer school on green chemistry

by Stephanie Wahl, ACS staff
July 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 30
A group of students participating in ACS Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy.
Credit: Mary Kirchhoff
Participants networked and learned about green chemistry.

The 2017 ACS Summer School on Green Chemistry & Sustainable Energy took place at the Colorado School of Mines on June 20–27.

The annual program, supported and financed by ACS, the ACS Green Chemistry Institute, and the ACS Petroleum Research Fund, is open to graduate students and postdoctoral scholars from institutions in the Americas. This year’s class of 53 students represented institutions in Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Mexico, the U.S., and Uruguay.

The schedule began with a barbecue and concluded with a banquet. Instructors from institutions in Canada and the U.S. gave presentations on the principles and practice of green chemistry, including information on biomass, fossil fuels, fuel cells, green chemistry education, ionic liquids, nanotechnology, research, solvents, synthesis, and toxicology.

Additionally, instructors gave presentations on careers, entrepreneurship, research grant proposal writing, and ACS resources for graduate students and postdoctoral scholars. Students learned about each other’s research and mingled during poster sessions.

The mountains of Colorado’s Front Range offered opportunities for outdoor recreation, and students explored area hiking trails and strolled through the historic downtown area. Students also had an opportunity to go on a white-water rafting trip.

The 2018 summer school will also take place at the Colorado School of Mines. For more information, e-mail gceducation@acs.org. Applications will be open in the fall at www.acs.org/gcsummerschool.

