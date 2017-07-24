Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Weighing the proton

More precise measurements suggest that the subatomic particle is lighter than previously thought

by Jyllian Kemsley
July 24, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 30
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Sources: H. Borgenstrand, Ph.D. thesis, Stockholm University, 1997; AIP Conf. Proc. 1999, DOI: 10.1063/1.57450; Phys. Scr. 2002, DOI: 10.1238/Physica.Regular.066a00201; Phys. Rev. A 2008, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.78.012514; International Council for Science Committee on Data for Science & Technology, 2014; Phys. Rev. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.033001.
Chart comparing values for proton mass.
Sources: H. Borgenstrand, Ph.D. thesis, Stockholm University, 1997; AIP Conf. Proc. 1999, DOI: 10.1063/1.57450; Phys. Scr. 2002, DOI: 10.1238/Physica.Regular.066a00201; Phys. Rev. A 2008, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevA.78.012514; International Council for Science Committee on Data for Science & Technology, 2014; Phys. Rev. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.033001.

The proton may be significantly lighter than currently believed—1.007276466583 amu compared with 1.007276466879 amu—reports a group led by physicist Sven Sturm of the Max Planck Institute for Nuclear Physics (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.033001). A lower proton mass could affect the values of physical constants such as the Rydberg constant, which represents the lowest-energy photon that can ionize a hydrogen atom from its ground state. The scientists used a Penning trap, which holds a proton in a combination of magnetic and electric fields. The frequency at which the proton orbits in the magnetic field is proportional to its charge-to-mass ratio.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Downsizing the proton
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lawrencium Ionization Energy Measured
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Seaborgium Carbonyl Complex Created

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE