Most plastics are discarded, study finds

8.3
billion metric tons
of virgin plastics produced to date
60%
discarded in landfills or the environment
30%
in use (includes recycled plastics)
10%
incinerated
Source: Sci. Adv. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/sciadv.1700782
For the first time, researchers have analyzed the manufacture and destiny of all mass-produced plastics ever made worldwide. Here’s what the scientists from the University of California, Santa Barbara, University of Georgia, and the Sea Education Association found.
