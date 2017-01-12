Advertisement

People

Chemical Heritage Foundation names Robert G. W. Anderson as president and CEO

The former director of London’s British Museum will take permanent helm of the chemical history organization

by Sarah Everts
January 12, 2017
[+]Enlarge
Credit: CHF
Anderson
Image of Robert G. W. Anderson.
Credit: CHF
Anderson

Robert G. W. Anderson is the new president and CEO of the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF), the Philadelphia-based nonprofit organization devoted to research and preservation of chemical history.

Anderson, 72, is a former director of the British Museum and a historian of science who has studied the work of chemists Joseph Priestley and Joseph Black, in addition to the history of scientific instrumentation.

A longtime board member of the CHF, Anderson stepped in as interim president of the foundation in July 2016, when the previous president Carsten Reinhardt left after a three-year tenure.

“The process of searching for a new president and CEO took us far afield, but in the end we found the perfect person close to home,” said Laurie Landeau, chair of CHF’s board of directors, in a Jan. 11 statement. “We are truly fortunate to have someone with peerless credentials and a deep love of the organization at the helm,” Landeau added in an e-mail to those on a CHF mailing list.

