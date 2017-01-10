Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Perlara signs pacts with Grace Science and Wylder Nation Foundation

Deals mark quirky biotech’s first direct partnerships with advocacy groups

by Lisa M Jarvis
January 10, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Perlara
Researchers at Perlara's California labs.
A photo of researchers at Perlara's California labs.
Credit: Perlara
Researchers at Perlara's California labs.

Building on its unusual business model, Perlara has secured its first two deals with patient advocacy groups looking to directly fund discovery of drugs for rare diseases. Grace Science Foundation, focused on finding a cure for Ngly1 deficiency, and the Wylder Nation Foundation, which seeks treatments for acid sphingomyelinase deficiency (ASD), will both back early-stage research at the biotech firm.

Each family-run group has signed up for what Perlara calls a PerlQuest, a tailored research pact divided into three funding phases. The first phase, a $50,000 buy-in, is a natural history study of the rare disease using model organisms; the second, costing another $50,000, involves screening a library of known bioactive and approved compounds to validate the models; the last phase, at $150,000, is a high-throughput screen that seeks a novel lead compound or series of compounds that can be tested in mice. Data and intellectual property generated in the pact are shared.

Perlara CEO Ethan Perlstein argues that the firm’s business approach offers an efficient way for patient organizations to spur drug development for diseases that are often overlooked outside of academia. The hope is that once a promising compound reaches preclinical development, Perlara can attract a biotech or big pharma company to license it.

Perstein expects the handoff to be similar to the deal Perlara secured last fall with Novartis, which bought the rights to its lead Niemann-Pick type C compound after the start-up was able to show its efficacy in mice.

Yet it remains to be seen whether even promising drug candidates can attract licensees when they are aimed at tiny patient populations. Fewer than 100 children worldwide are known to have Ngly1 deficiency, and ASD affects just 1,200 kids. Perlstein acknowledges the challenge, but adds, “I still believe if you de-risk the compound enough there will be an ultrarare company or a pharma firm out there” to license it.

Perlstein says his firm is close to signing a third PerlQuest and is in talks with multiple other rare disease advocacy groups.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biohaven, Ovid try to go public
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Perlara signs rare disease pact with Novartis
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Advancing R&D By Venture Philanthropy

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE