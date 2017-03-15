American Chemical Society backs March for Science

We're building a movement to champion science that serves the public good and the need to protect such science https://t.co/6OHNteKgmm— March for Science (@MarchForScience) March 8, 2017
The American Chemical Society is officially supporting next month’s planned mass demonstration in support of science.
The March for Science, scheduled for Earth Day, April 22, will take place in Washington, D.C. In addition, more than 320 satellite marches are scheduled throughout the U.S.—from Miami to Fairbanks, Alaska—and across the world. The March for Science organizers have tweeted that they hope to build a movement “to champion science that serves the public good and the need to protect such science.”
ACS says in a March 15 statement that its support for the march is predicated on two conditions. One is that the event must “adhere strictly to its established and publicly posted mission and principles, which closely mirror ACS’s own vision, mission and goals.” The other is that the march maintains its nonpartisan stance as a celebration of science and its contributions to “improving the human condition and addressing the world’s most pressing challenges.”
Date: April 22, 2017 (Earth Day)
Mission: To promote “robustly funded and publicly communicated science as a pillar of human freedom and prosperity”
Main march: Washington, D.C., starting with a teach-in on the National Mall at 10 AM
Satellite marches: Cities across the U.S. and world
March partners: Include ACS, AAAS, and the American Association of University Professors
Social media hashtag: #marchforscience
Glenn Ruskin, director of External Affairs & Communications at ACS, tells C&EN, “The beauty of the timing of the march is that it occurs on the same day that ACS has had its long-standing Chemists Celebrate Earth Day.” The theme of this year’s April 22 outreach event is “Chemistry Helps Feed the World.”
ACS, which publishes C&EN, joins an array of science groups that partnered with the march earlier. They include the American Association for the Advancement of Science, American Geophysical Union, American Association of University Professors, California Academy of Sciences, New York Academy of Sciences, Society for Neuroscience, Sigma Xi, and the Union of Concerned Scientists.
