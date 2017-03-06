Dual therapy first weakens, then kills antibiotic-resistant pathogens

Among the most nefarious human pathogens are bacteria with two sets of membranes protecting their innards. The doubled armor can prevent antibiotics from penetrating these so-called Gram-negative bacteria, and it can help them develop resistance to antibiotics. Now a team led by Eric Brown at McMaster University has found a way to weaken the outer membrane of Gram-negative microbes so that previously unusable drugs can penetrate and kill the pathogens—including several multidrug resistant strains (Nat. Microbiol. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nmicrobiol.2017.28).

In late February, the World Health Organization published a list of our planet’s most problematic bacterial pathogens: The top three are multidrug-resistant Gram-negative microbes from the Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas, and Enterobacteriaceae families. They can cause life-threatening pneumonia or systemic infections, and patients are increasingly acquiring them in hospitals. As a last resort, doctors can treat infected patients by prescribing antibiotics that are toxic to nerve and kidney cells. But bacteria are even developing resistance to these suboptimal drugs, threatening “to cause a serious breach in our last line of defense against multidrug resistant Gram-negative pathogens,” Brown explains.

To tackle this problem, Brown and colleagues looked for compounds that disrupt the outer membranes of Gram-negative bacteria. They found an existing drug, pentamidine, which doctors typically use to kill the protozoan pathogens that cause sleeping sickness and leishmaniasis. After infecting mice with multidrug resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, the team could cure the animals by administering a combination of pentamidine and antibiotics for Gram-positive pathogens, bacteria with only one membrane.

“Pentamidine can breathe life into drugs we don’t usually use for Gram-negative infections because they wouldn’t have been able to cross the exterior membrane,” comments Robert Hancock, a University of British Columbia microbiologist who characterized Gram-negative pathogens early in his career and now focuses on battling antibiotic resistance. “And another exciting thing is that pentamidine is already a drug,” he adds. So there’s a possibility it could be fast-tracked by regulatory agencies such as the U.S. Food & Drug Administration because it’s already been proven safe in humans.

The new work supports a growing belief among scientists that developing compounds to weaken bacteria, rather than kill them, can lessen pathogens’ evolutionary drive to become resistant. Once weakened, the pathogens can be killed with a drug that wouldn’t otherwise work. “The idea,” Brown adds, “is to add an agent to take care of a resistance mechanism or, in this case, to get around intrinsic resistance.”