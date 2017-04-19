Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Chemists can now be picky about organosulfur compounds

A new strategy enables direct selective C–H functionalization of a single sulfur component from mixtures typical of petroleum refinery streams

by Stephen K. Ritter
April 19, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

A reaction scheme depicts traditional desulfurization and organosulfur synthesis with a new streamlined approach.

When hearing someone describe the typical preparation of organosulfur compounds, it’s clear the approach is not a very sustainable one. Mixtures of sulfur compounds naturally in crude oil are first treated with hydrogen in a catalytic refinery process to remove the sulfur—the goal is to pull out as much sulfur as possible to create cleaner transportation fuels. The hydrogen sulfide that forms in this hydrodesulfurization step is converted to elemental sulfur. Chemists then pair this sulfur with selected reactants to reconstruct desired organosulfur compounds one product at a time. Overall, the energy-intensive multistep process is costly and generates a significant amount of waste.

A new strategy reported by Valentine P. Ananikov of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry and coworkers enables unprecedented direct C–H functionalization and separation of only one sulfur component at a time from mixtures of organosulfur compounds (ACS Omega 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsomega.7b00137).

“Ananikov and coworkers describe an unexpected and striking selectivity for organosulfur compounds,” says Lanny S. Liebeskind, an organosulfur catalytic functionalization expert at Emory University. “While not yet directly applicable to the processing of fossil fuels, this very interesting study suggests at least conceptually a possible future approach to the value-added desulfurization of petroleum.”

The Russian researchers use palladium acetate along with oxygen and silver trifluoroacetate as a combination oxidant to couple an olefin, such as ethyl acrylate, to an aryl or heteroaryl sulfur compound. The reaction’s selectivity centers on the sulfur acting as a directing group to guide the C–H activation and alkenylation. Benzyl compounds provide the most favorable geometry for palladium binding, followed by phenylethyl compounds and then longer alkyl chains, which leads to exclusive functionalization of one component at a time in mixtures concocted to simulate refinery streams.

“Ananikov’s team has discovered a straightforward route to organosulfur compounds by using the cheapest palladium catalyst to mediate alkenylation of multicomponent mixtures of the sulfur compounds abundant in crude oil,” says Mario Pagliaro of Italy’s National Research Council, who specializes in green chemical processing of natural resources. “This is groundbreaking work that will change the way organosulfur compounds are produced from the current, poorly sustainable approach.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists can now be picky about organosulfur compounds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists solve olefin hydration challenge
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE