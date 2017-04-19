Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

3-D Printing

Nanoparticle-based ink helps create 3-D printed glass

High-resolution glass lenses, microreactors, and more are now possible

by Katherine Bourzac
April 19, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

This is a photo of a 3-D printed glass honeycomb being heated with a flame.
Credit: Neptunlab/KIT
This honeycomb-shaped piece of fused silica glass was made on a 3-D printer using a new “liquid glass” ink. Glass can withstand harsh conditions, such as this 800 °C flame.

A new silica-nanoparticle-based ink makes it possible to create intricate glass reaction vessels and optical components with a three-dimensional printer (Nature 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nature22061).

3-D printing has been growing in popularity, but the materials it’s been able to shape have been limited to polymers, ceramics, and metals, says Bastian Rapp, a polymer chemist at Karlsruhe Institute of Technology. The method creates elaborately structured objects that are difficult to form with a mold, and it enables mass customization. For example, Adidas and 3-D-printing company Carbon announced earlier this month that they plan to begin printing customized insoles for athletic shoes.

So far, it hasn’t been practical to put glass in a 3-D printer. Glass is useful—it’s transparent, resistant to chemical and thermal damage, and electrically insulating. But to work with the material, it’s necessary to heat it to more than 1,000 °C, then pour the melted substance into molds or work it by stretching and blowing.

“Making fine features in glass is challenging,” Rapp says. The glass must be chemically etched or mechanically polished. The complexity of the process means that manufacturers often choose to make optical parts such as the lenses inside cellphones from polymers instead. And the optical properties of those polymers are not as stellar.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Neptunlab/KIT
This glass pretzel was made using a 3-D printer and a new composite ink. The thinnest part of the “bread” is about 2 mm across.
This is a photo of a 3-D printed glass pretzel.
Credit: Neptunlab/KIT
This glass pretzel was made using a 3-D printer and a new composite ink. The thinnest part of the “bread” is about 2 mm across.

Researchers have tried to 3-D print glass in the past, but the high melting temperature of the material has been a challenge. For instance, feeding and melting a glass filament in a 3-D printer or sintering a bed of silica particles has resulted in parts with low resolution—on the order of millimeters—and resulted in objects with rough surfaces not suitable for use in optics.

To overcome these difficulties, Rapp and coworkers adapted a “liquid glass” composite—a mixture of silica nanoparticles and ultraviolet-curable hydroxyethylmethacrylate monomers—that they’d previously developed for making molded glass objects. To make the material compatible with a 3-D printing method called stereolithography, they had to make a few modifications. Stereolithography uses projected patterns of UV light to turn monomers into polymers, building objects layer by layer. To make their ink more transparent, the researchers removed a solvent from the mixture. “If it scatters light, it’s a blurry mess,” Rapp says. They also had to make sure the material could mechanically withstand the printing process. So they made it stiffer by adding higher molecular weight triacrylates.

This material can be printed like a polymer but ultimately generates a pure glass object. After a 3-D printer generates an object with the liquid glass ink, the researchers heat it once to burn off the polymer, then a second time up to 1,300 °C to sinter the nanoparticles, leaving a pure, transparent fused-silica part.

Using these inks, the team made glass objects including a microlens array, a microfluidic chip, and a pretzel, with a resolution of tens of micrometers. Rapp says when the ink is used with higher resolution printing methods, the ultimate resolution should be 150 to 500 nm, about ten times the size of the original silica particles.

Nicholas Fang, a nanophotonics researcher at MIT, says the use of stereolithography to make optically transparent parts is “quite exciting.” Fang notes that the new ink could be used to print photonic crystals, which are usually made by more laborious methods. Photonic crystals use patterned nanostructures to control light and show promise for optical computing and other applications.

In addition, Rapp thinks the material could be used to create glass microreactors for making drugs and other compounds. Existing microreactor parts are made of metal or polymer and can’t withstand harsh reactions or extreme temperatures and pressures.

Rapp and coworkers are now adapting their composite ink to produce other kinds of glasses, including a bulletproof variety.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Simple method creates stretchy color-changing films
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New technique for injection-molding glass
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nanoparticle-based ink helps create 3-D printed glass

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE