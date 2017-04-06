Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Careers

ACS Meeting News: First-time disclosures of clinical candidates at #ACSSanFran

by Bethany Halford
April 6, 2017
There can be a feeling of winding down on Wednesdays at American Chemical Society national meetings. The expo is closed, and many attendees have begun to travel home after three days jam-packed with chemistry.

But for devotees of drug discovery, things were just gearing up in San Francisco on Wednesday for the day-long First-Time Disclosures symposium. Hosted by the Division of Medicinal Chemistry, this perennially popular and packed two-part symposium (part I, part II) features pharmaceutical and biotech company chemists unveiling the structures of their clinical candidates for the first time.

Eleven companies revealed a whopping 16 candidates at this meeting’s symposium—twice as many as were unveiled last spring in San Diego. Take a look at the structures as C&EN's Bethany Halford did her best to battle hand cramps and sketch and report them in real time.

