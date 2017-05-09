Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Intellectual Property

Researcher sues Harvard for drug royalties

Chemistry postdoc says he wants his share of $20 million that Merck paid for compounds treating leukemia

by Marc S. Reisch
May 9, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A former Harvard University postdoctoral researcher has sued the university for his share of $20 million that Merck & Co. paid Harvard in 2016 to license preclinical compounds to treat leukemia. At the time, the license fee was called the largest ever for a technology developed at Harvard.

A photo of Matthew Shair.
Credit: Stephanie Mitchell/Harvard Staff Photographer
Shair

The researcher, Alexander Arefolov, worked in the lab of Harvard chemist Matthew Shair between 2011 and 2015. He claims that he was intentionally left off a patent covering the compounds, which are derivatives of cortistatin A.

The patent, which Harvard applied for in 2016, names five scientists, including Shair, as inventors. It details steps to synthesize derivatives of cortistatin A, a complex, difficult-to-isolate natural product from sea sponges.

The suit, filed in U.S. federal court for the district of Massachusetts, doesn’t specify the amount of damages Arefolov seeks. However, his attorney, Brian D. O’Reilly, tells C&EN that Arefolov should at a minimum get his share of the $6 million that went to the patent inventors as well as any future milestone payments Harvard may receive.

At Harvard, inventors are entitled to about 35% of any royalties or license fees stemming from a patent. The university keeps the rest.

According to the suit, Shair invited Arefolov, a Boston University-trained Ph.D. chemist, to join his group at Harvard to work on cortistatin A. Arefolov’s suit claims he was the only chemist devoting 100% of his time to the project and that he took the job at lower pay compared to what he would get in industry “in the hope that he would receive patent royalties from his work.”

The suit claims Shair told Arefolov that “inventors at Harvard University receive 35% of any license fee. If the project is successful, you will receive your fair share.” The suit says Arefolov “believed that Dr. Shair would look out for Dr. Arefolov’s best interest and ensure his contributions were recognized in any future patent.”

Arefolov, the suit charges, “was a part of the creative team that created theoretical as well as actual cortistatin A analogs,” yet “Dr. Shair excluded Dr. Arefolov as an inventor to increase [Shair’s] monetary return.”

Arefolov isn’t the first chemist to complain of unfair treatment in the handing out of license fees won by a Harvard research team.

In 2013, O’Reilly, Arefolov’s attorney, filed a $10 million suit against the school and chemistry professor Andrew G. Myers on behalf of former graduate student Mark Charest. Charest alleged he was cheated out of royalties due to him for his role in creating a synthetic route to tetracycline antibiotics. Harvard said last year that it settled with Charest “on mutually agreeable terms.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lieber sues Harvard to recoup legal costs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lieber pleads not guilty to charges of tax offenses and lying to investigators
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Charles Lieber indicted on false statement charges

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE