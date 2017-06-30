Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Indi Molecular scores first funding round

Proceeds will push forward technology platform and immuno-oncology imaging agent

by Lisa M. Jarvis
June 30, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Indi Molecular
Luderer
Photo of Al Luderer, CEO of Indi Molecular
Credit: Indi Molecular
Luderer

Indi Molecular has secured $11.5 million in Series A funding to support the development of small peptides that act like antibodies. This first formal financing round was led by the venture arm of Merck KGaA, Legend Capital, Sabey, and earlier investors in the biotech firm.

Indi Molecular was spun off of Integrated Diagnostics in 2013 with roughly $1.8 million in seed funding.

The company’s core technology comes from the labs of a cofounder, CalTech chemist James R. Heath, who used click chemistry to develop a new class of compounds dubbed “protein-catalyzed capture” agents. PCCs are synthetic peptides that nestle into their protein targets with the specificity of antibodies but have small-molecule-like properties allowing them to access previously undruggable targets.

The initial seed money, along with a partnership with an undisclosed big pharmaceutical company, allowed the biotech firm to develop its platform and intellectual property to a point where they can be translated into therapies and diagnostic agents.

The Series A proceeds will be used to automate Indi Molecular’s high-throughput PCC discovery platform, a goal it hopes to achieve within the next nine months, CEO Albert Luderer says.

The money will also allow the biotech firm to begin clinical studies of its lead product, a PET immuno-oncology imaging agent. Current cancer imaging agents primarily track glucose metabolism, a method that just reveals hot spots on a tumor, Luderer explains. Companies are interested in developing more information-rich imaging agents so oncologists can see specific cell populations in a tumor, or supply data that can help stratify patients in clinical trials.

Indi Molecular expects to move into human tests of its imaging agent within 12-14 months, Luderer says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Molecular glue firms advance
Boundless Bio raises $100 million to advance ecDNA-directed therapies
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Exscientia enhances AI with acquisition of Allcyte

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE