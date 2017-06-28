Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Natural Products

Nutmeg compound is even cooler than menthol

The spice molecule activates a cold-sensitive ion channel in neurons and could help extend menthol’s cooling effect

by Deirdre Lockwood
June 28, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Biological Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
A compound in nutmeg might one day extend the refreshing zing of menthol in consumer products.
Credit: Shutterstock
A compound in nutmeg might one day extend the refreshing zing of menthol in consumer products.

When you rinse with a menthol-flavored mouthwash, your mouth tingles because the compound triggers a cold-sensitive ion channel in sensory neurons in your mouth. Now scientists have found a new compound that is even more chilling. Isolated from nutmeg, this new chemical is the most potent activator of that cooling channel yet found in nature (ACS Med. Chem. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acsmedchemlett.7b00104).

The cooling effect of this compound, part of a class of plant molecules called neolignans, comes on more slowly but lasts longer than menthol’s. The scientists at the Kao Corporation who isolated it think it could be mixed with menthol to extend the brisk feeling of mouthwashes, toothpastes, and other products. However, it still has several hurdles to clear before having a chance on the market, experts say.

[+]Enlarge
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS Med. Chem. Lett.
A neolignan compound activates an ion channel in sensory neurons called transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8), producing a cooling sensation. It’s 30 times as potent as L-menthol.
Credit: ACS Med. Chem. Lett.
A neolignan compound activates an ion channel in sensory neurons called transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8), producing a cooling sensation. It’s 30 times as potent as L-menthol.
 

L-Menthol, derived from mint, is the king of naturally derived cooling compounds, added to products from cough drops to cosmetics. It’s relatively cheap thanks to large-scale synthetic production. But it has some shortcomings: At low concentrations, its effect can be weak and short-lived, but bumping up its concentrations too high can cause irritation. So Kao and other consumer product makers have sought other cooling agents derived from natural sources, in part because natural flavors and fragrances have a greater market value than synthetic ones.

Tomohiro Shirai and his colleagues at Kao screened extracts of various botanicals and spices with an assay that measured activation of the ion channel, known as transient receptor potential melastatin 8 (TRPM8). An ethanol extract of dried nutmeg did the trick. The researchers eventually isolated and purified the compound responsible for the activation, though it wasn’t easy. “It took more than a year to find the natural extract and many years to identify the actual compound,” Shirai says.

The nutmeg compound is about 30 times as potent as L-menthol, and almost as potent as icilin, a synthetic cooling agent. The scientists also found that a particular stereoisomer of the compound is 116 times as potent as L-menthol, surpassing icilin. The nutmeg compound binds TRPM8 at a different site than menthol does, meaning that it would not compete with menthol’s effects if the two were combined.

The researchers then did a mouthwashing test by rinsing with a solution of the new compound for 30 seconds, and rating its cooling on a scale of 1 to 5 every five minutes for a half hour. “It showed very little irritation and only a cooling effect,” says Shirai. The nutmeg compound took five minutes to reach menthol’s initial level of cooling, but its cooling effect lasted longer—for 30 minutes compared with 10 minutes for menthol. This lag is probably because the compound’s molecular weight is about two and a half times that of menthol, and thus it has slower absorption in mucous membranes and on the skin, Shirai says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chili pepper compound made to self-destruct
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
This chili pepper compound will self-destruct
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nutmeg compound is cooler than menthol

The compound has a long way to go before it could be considered marketable, however, says John C. Leffingwell, a chemist and president of the flavor and fragrance consulting firm Leffingwell & Associates. Because of the small amounts found in nutmeg, this compound would need to be synthesized cheaply enough to be mass produced for the consumer market, a process Shirai and colleagues are working on. It would also need to pass tests for toxicity and taste. If the compound clears these hurdles, it might eventually find its way into products like mouthwash and toothpaste, Leffingwell says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE