Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Sunlight surprise raises cadmium pollution risk

Exposure to light increases solubility of cadmium red pigment in water, bucking conventional wisdom

by Deirdre Lockwood
June 16, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Pile of cadmium red pigment powder.
Credit: Huiting Liu
Commercial cadmium red pigment dissolves in water after exposure to visible light and sunlight but remains undissolved when kept in the dark.

Even though cadmium is considered a probable human carcinogen by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, it is still used to give some plastics and ceramics red, orange, or yellow hues. That’s because organic pigments are unstable at the high temperatures used to make these products, and pigments like cadmium red are thought to be relatively inert in the environment on account of their reportedly low solubility in water.

That belief has been turned on its head by a new study showing that in sunlight, a commercially available cadmium red pigment rapidly dissolves in water, releasing the toxic metal (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.7b00654).

Some experts say the findings probably do not indicate additional risk for exposure to cadmium in consumer products. Still, the study suggests that dumping of cadmium red pigment into waterways could pose a much greater risk of contamination than has previously been thought.

Xiaolei Qu of Nanjing University and his colleagues were investigating the causes of cadmium contamination in farmland near China’s Lake Tai (often called Lake Taihu). The area’s large ceramics industry uses cadmium pigments, so the researchers wondered if the pigment might be the source of the cadmium in the soil. But the presumed low solubility of the pigment seemed at odds with this idea.

From their previous work in photochemistry, however, the researchers also knew that light can react with the salts used in cadmium red pigment—cadmium sulfide and cadmium selenide. These semiconductor compounds were once proposed for use in solar cells, but were largely rejected because light oxidizes the salts in the presence of oxygen and water, generating sulfate and selenate ions. For similar reasons, cadmium pigments in oil paintings have faded over hundreds of years, forming hydrated cadmium sulfate and other cadmium salts (C&EN, February 1, 2016, page 32).

Qu and colleagues thought that if these reactions happened in an aqueous environment, the light-driven reactions might release the Cd2+ ion, allowing it to dissolve. This chemistry could allow any pigment released into waterways to end up in nearby soil. So they tested a sample of the pigment from a commercial supplier in China.

They mixed the pigment powder into a 1 mM sodium chloride solution, to simulate the ionic strength of river water, and incubated samples in simulated sunlight and darkness. They tracked the cadmium ion concentration in the water over time with atomic absorption spectroscopy. The researchers found that 83% of cadmium in the pigment dissolved in water under simulated sunlight conditions in 24 hours, compared with less than 3% in the dark. They also mixed the pigment with a sample of river water and exposed it to sunlight; there, 39% of the cadmium was released into the water within four hours.

The rapid dissolution of the pigment in these conditions is an important finding, according to Keith Vorst of Iowa State University; it’s especially relevant in cases in which the pigment may be dumped directly into the environment.

However, Vorst and his colleague Greg Curtzwiler, who study hazardous metals in consumer plastics and packaging at Iowa State’s Polymer and Food Protection Consortium, say this phenomenon would be unlikely to enhance leaching of cadmium from intact plastics or ceramics colored with the pigment, because the pigment is locked into the solid polymer or ceramic. Qu and colleagues are now testing whether cadmium is released from various consumer products when exposed to sunlight. He says that regulators should take photochemistry into consideration when managing the disposal of cadmium pigment waste and its use in products.

In the U.S., regulations on cadmium in consumer items vary by product type. The FDA regulates the amount of cadmium that leaches from imported and domestic ceramics in acetic acid. The Model Toxics in Packaging Legislation, adopted by 19 U.S. states, prohibits the intentional use of cadmium, lead, mercury, and hexavalent chromium in packaging, and limits incidental amounts of these metals. In children’s toys, soluble cadmium in paints and coatings is limited to 75 ppm. In 2010, several consumer and environmental groups petitioned for tougher cadmium standards after high-profile recalls of children’s products containing the element, but the Consumer Product Safety Commission rejected the petition, arguing that the current standards were adequate.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Common method fails to detect asbestos in cosmetics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA declines to order phosphogypsum toxicity tests
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Pigment violet 29 presents a low risk to human health and the environment, U.S. EPA says﻿

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE