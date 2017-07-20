Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Training of bomb-sniffing dogs could improve with new mass spectrometry tool

A device that detects vapors from explosives could help handlers more accurately evaluate canine performance

by Melissa Pandika
July 20, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A photo of a vapor analysis machine
Credit: Anal. Chem.
A real-time vapor analysis mass spectrometer could help handlers more accurately evaluate the performance of explosive-sniffing canines.

Law enforcement has long relied on canines to sniff out dangerous explosives, but large discrepancies exist between individual dogs’ performances that are at least partially attributable to training differences. Now, analytical chemistry may help give the dogs’ powerful sense of smell a keener edge. Researchers have developed a device that could improve dogs’ training by analyzing odors from explosives in real time (Anal. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b00451).

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Dogs can help identify explosives, but cross-contamination of the training materials can contribute to inaccuracy in their training.
Photo of dog sniffing a can with an explosive material inside.
Credit: Anal. Chem.
Dogs can help identify explosives, but cross-contamination of the training materials can contribute to inaccuracy in their training.

Handlers typically present bomb-sniffing dogs with training materials containing 2,4,6-trinitrotoluene (TNT), triacetone triperoxide (TATP), and other explosives to teach them to recognize the vapor plumes the materials emit. The handlers then hide the materials and evaluate the dogs’ ability to find them. Problem is, handlers often use multiple training materials during a session, which can lead to cross-contamination of one material with another. Without a way to measure the molecular composition of the vapors coming off the materials, such contamination can go undetected, muddling the results of dogs’ performance evaluations.

To improve the validity of training materials and handlers’ accuracy in assessing canine performance, researchers led by Ta-Hsuan Ong of MIT Lincoln Laboratory developed a real-time mass spectrometer that measures nine compounds found in explosives at parts-per-quadrillion levels, comparable to or better than the detection limits of dogs. But “canines still have a lot of things they’re good at,” Ong says. For instance, they’re more mobile, able to search large or densely crowded areas.

Ong’s team used the device to test a set of training materials for cross-contamination. Four bomb-sniffing dogs completed a training exercise to find various hidden explosives. The researchers then analyzed training samples that the dogs had identified correctly—confirming the presence of explosives in those samples—and incorrectly. Some dogs had alerted their handler to explosives in so-called blanks, training materials that supposedly didn’t contain explosives. But analysis with the device revealed that six of the 68 blanks were contaminated with explosives. The findings suggest that handlers could use the device to determine whether an apparent canine error may have in fact resulted from contamination or other problems.

The device also gives information about how vapors come off of explosive materials, which affects how the dogs smell plumes in the air. To investigate this, the researchers placed a vial of TATP 30 cm away from the device and measured TATP levels over time. The sample produced a signal that spiked every few seconds, indicating filaments of the explosive wafting into the air and passing over the device. If dogs perceive short, periodic bursts of strong scent—rather than a constant, faint one, as some believe—that could mean that a dog struggling to detect an explosive might be having trouble because it may not have encountered a vapor filament yet. Handlers could consider this finding in evaluating a dog’s performance, Ong says.

David Atkinson, chief scientist for explosives detection research at Pacific Northwest National Laboratory, notes that the researchers tested the device on only a few canines and on a narrow range of compounds. Also, the device can’t mimic head-tilting or other behaviors dogs engage in to help them detect odors. Still, it has a comparable level of sensitivity. “It’s a very good start,” Atkinson says. “We could put a number on a dog’s performance and make the training of these dogs a lot easier.” Ong says similar technology could also help better train dogs in narcotics detection or breath analysis for diagnosing disease.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Swab technique identifies opioids without opening packages
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mass spec might aid bomb-sniffing dogs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Explosive used in Brussels isn’t hard to detect

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE