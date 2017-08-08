Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Organic semiconductor film enhances Raman signals

Substrate boosts signal even without metals, but adding metals multiplies the effect

by Celia Henry Arnaud
August 8, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Semiconductor films such as this one, which is 5 cm in diameter, can be made in about 10 minutes.
Photo of a 5-cm disk with a green film held between two gloved fingers.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Semiconductor films such as this one, which is 5 cm in diameter, can be made in about 10 minutes.

Since its discovery in the 1970s, surface-enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS) has been used to boost the signal obtained from molecules sitting on rough or finely structured metal surfaces, typically made of either silver or gold. Now, Gokhan Demirel of Gazi University, Hakan Usta of Abdullah Gül University, Antonio Facchetti and George C. Schatz of Northwestern University, and coworkers have achieved signal enhancement using a nanostructured organic semiconductor as a SERS substrate (Nat. Mater. 2017, DOI: 10.1038/nmat4957).

To make the substrate, the researchers start with an organic semiconductor called α,ω-diperfluorohexylquaterthiophene (DFH-4T). It has a core of four thiophene rings and a fluorocarbon chain at both ends. “This molecule is easy to synthesize, and the synthesis can be scaled up,” Usta says. “You can prepare micro- or nanostructured films of DFH-4T very easily” by depositing a vapor of the molecules onto a surface, Demirel adds.

The researchers tweak the conditions conventionally used for physical vapor deposition to make their films. For instance, they move the source of DFH-4T molecules closer to the substrate than normal and use a faster deposition rate. Under these conditions, DFH-4T forms nanostructures consisting of vertically aligned nanoplates connected to a wirelike center. A 5-cm substrate can be coated in just 10 minutes.

The fluorocarbon chains serve multiple purposes. Without them, the resulting films are smooth instead of rough and thus don’t boost the SERS signal. In addition to the nanostructures, the fluorocarbons make the surface extremely hydrophobic, which helps concentrate analyte molecules being studied: Once deposited on the films, droplets containing the analytes stay put rather than spreading.

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Under the right deposition conditions, the organic semiconductor DFH-4T forms nanostructured films that act as SERS substrates.
Scanning electron micrograph showing the cross-section of a nanostructured organic semiconductor film.
Credit: Nat. Mater.
Under the right deposition conditions, the organic semiconductor DFH-4T forms nanostructured films that act as SERS substrates.

Using the films as SERS substrates with the dye methylene blue—a common test molecule for new SERS substrates—the researchers achieved enhancement factors of more than 3,000. By coating the film with a layer of gold nanoparticles and then depositing methylene blue, they achieved enhancement factors greater than 1010.

Modeling by Schatz’s group shows where the enhancement is coming from in the film without the gold. “We found that there’s a charge-transfer state that arises when the analyte interacts with a semiconductor,” Schatz says. “It requires this nice, highly crystalline morphology.”

Organic semiconductors “enrich the palette of materials for obtaining unconventional enhancement of Raman scattering,” says Ivano Alessandri, a SERS expert at the University of Brescia. However, he notes, the enhancement factor of about 3,000 is still quite limited and requires the assistance of plasmonic metals for ultrasensitive analysis.

Facchetti hopes to nudge the SERS enhancement from the semiconductor film upward. He envisions using chemical dopants or external electric fields to add extra electrons that could boost the Raman signal further.

But even if the enhancement factors end up being too small to make the semiconductor films attractive as SERS substrates on their own, the films could make good templates for metal substrates. In that way, researchers could make nanostructured gold surfaces without needing expensive and time-consuming lithography techniques.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE