Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Touching thermal receipts may extend BPA exposure

Traces of endocrine disruptor bisphenol A can remain in body for a week after dermal contact

by Deirdre Lockwood
August 25, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Photo of hand removing a thermally printed receipt from a cash register.
Credit: ESB Professional/Shutterstock
Handling thermal receipts containing the endocrine disruptor bisphenol A could leave traces of the compound in the body for a week or more.

When people handle receipts printed on thermal paper containing the endocrine disruptor bisphenol A (BPA), the chemical could linger in the body for a week or more, according to a new study (Environ. Sci. Technol. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.est.7b03093). BPA ingested from food, however, is excreted within a day.

Jonathan W. Martin of Stockholm University and Jiaying Liu of the University of Alberta used isotopically labeled BPA to follow what happens when people are exposed to typical levels of the compound in everyday situations: handling receipts, consuming food stored in BPA-lined aluminum cans, or drinking beverages from BPA-hardened plastic bottles, for example. They tested six male volunteers, who handled simulated thermal receipts containing labeled BPA for five minutes. The subjects then wore a nitrile glove for two hours and washed their hands with soap. Afterwards, the researchers measured the labeled BPA in the volunteers’ urine regularly for two days. A week later, the researchers fed each of these volunteers a cookie containing labeled BPA, again monitoring its concentrations in urine. The doses of BPA were lower than the tolerable daily intake set by the European Food Safety Authority.

After the volunteers handled the receipts, total BPA—including free and metabolized forms of the compound—in their urine increased linearly over two days. Surprisingly, after a week, three of the volunteers still had BPA in their urine. However, after volunteers ate the cookies, total BPA in urine spiked within five hours and was fully cleared within a day. Notably, the free, unmetabolized form of BPA—which is more toxic than its metabolites—made up a higher percentage of the compounds in urine after dermal exposure than after dietary exposure.

Ingested BPA is rapidly metabolized in the liver and quickly excreted, Martin says. But when the compound is absorbed through the skin, it is probably metabolized much less efficiently, which could lead to a more toxic exposure. “The use of BPA in thermal receipts needs to be reconsidered,” he says. Some manufacturers are replacing it with similarly concerning chemicals, he says, such as bisphenol S, but “more thought needs to be put into safer alternatives.” Along those lines, some stores have switched to vitamin C-based thermal receipts.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Touching thermal-paper receipts could extend BPA retention in the body
European Union Reaffirms Safety Of Bisphenol A
BPA Through Oral Route Remains Active

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE