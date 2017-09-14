Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

One-pot synthesis yields grapevine moth sex pheromone

Ecofriendly vineyard pest control made more efficiently by new process

by Louisa Dalton
September 14, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Sarah McCaffrey/Museum Victoria
The European grapevine moth lays its eggs on vineyard grapes. The caterpillars eat the grapes, turn the juice acidic, and provide a toehold for fungal rot.
Photo of European grapevine moth, Lobesia botrana.
Credit: Sarah McCaffrey/Museum Victoria
The European grapevine moth lays its eggs on vineyard grapes. The caterpillars eat the grapes, turn the juice acidic, and provide a toehold for fungal rot.

The European grapevine moth (Lobesia botrana) spoils vineyard fruit across the globe. One of the most effective weapons against the widespread pest is the moth’s own sex pheromone. When sprayed into the air around the grapevines, it leads males on a fruitless chase to find females, disrupting mating. However, the pheromone is about 60% more expensive than traditional pesticides. Now, a partnership of industrial and academic researchers has come up with a less costly one-pot synthesis and is making the pheromone on an industrial scale (Org. Process Res. Dev.2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.oprd.7b00206).

Sex pheromones make excellent compounds for ecofriendly pest control because they target particular insects and pose no risk to humans or other beneficial insects. But the European grapevine moth pheromone, (7E,9Z)-dodecadien-1-yl acetate, is expensive. The standard synthetic route to the pheromone starts with a pricey eight-carbon compound and requires isolating four intermediates. The process yield is only 11% with 80% isomeric purity.

Olivier Guerret, head of biocontrol and vice president at M2i Life Sciences, helped devise a new and simpler synthesis based on a cross-coupling reaction between a dienol phosphate and a Grignard reagent. Often, such a coupling requires expensive palladium catalysts. However, Guerret collaborated with Gérard Cahiez of Chimie ParisTech, who knew how to replace palladium catalysts with less expensive iron ones. Their two-step route starts with cheaper six-carbon backbones, proceeds all in one pot, and has an 85% yield with 80% isomeric purity.

M2i is now selling raw pheromone to distributors. The researchers have since improved the isomeric purity beyond what they reported and are working on a microencapsulated product that gradually releases pheromone when sprayed on grapevines. That formulation should cost the same as conventional pesticides, Guerret says.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemists revive an old route to amides, making it safer
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
One-pot synthesis yields grapevine moth sex pheromone
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New Procedure Aids Artemisinin Synthesis

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE