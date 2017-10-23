Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

M&G seeking arrangement with creditors

Polyester competitor Alpek may be key to a financial settlement

by Alexander H. Tullo
October 23, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

The financial woes for Mossi & Ghisolfi are deepening.

Affiliates of the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) maker have filed with a tribunal in its home country of Italy for an arrangement with creditors, in accordance with Italian bankruptcy law.

Last month, Mexican chemical firm Alpek, a PET rival and also an important supplier of the polyester raw material purified terephthalic acid (PTA) to M&G, cut off supplies of PTA to M&G over $50 million in unpaid invoices.

M&G has also been struggling to pay contractors building a massive new PTA/PET complex in Corpus Christi, Texas. That plant is designed to have a capacity to produce 1 million metric tons of PET and 1.2 million metric tons of PTA per year.

Contractors have filed for about $100 million in liens against the plant. One contractor, Fluor Enterprises, laid off 274 workers who were building the facility.

Alpek has an offtake agreement to buy 500,000 metric tons per year of PET from the plant once it is completed.

M&G says its affiliates are “studying a proposal for an arrangement that will allow their overall activities to continue as a going concern.”

Such an arrangement may involve Alpek. The company wrote down $113 million in accounts receivable from M&G and has taken a charge of $435 million for asset impairments.

Alpek says M&G has shut down its plant in Mexico, which receives supply from an Alpek plant nearby. In addition, Alpek has acquired rights to a $100 million loan secured by the M&G’s Mexican plant.

“Alpek will continue engaging M&G and its creditors to resume M&G Mexico’s operations and implement a restructuring plan for M&G Mexico,” says Alpek Chief Executive Officer José de Jesús Valdez.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Braskem spars with Pemex over Mexican complex
M&G seeking arrangement with creditors
Big M&G project is struggling

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE