Web Date: November 7, 2017
25 Chemists you should follow on Twitter
We’re excited it’s #Realtimechem Week—seven whole days meant to encourage chemists to share their chemistry through tweets. You can join the conversation by adding the hashtag #Realtimechem to your Twitter posts and following @realtimechem.
To celebrate, C&EN has compiled a list of molecularly minded scientists worth following on Twitter. These folks, all of whom are trained chemists currently practicing chemistry (our requirements to be on the list), contribute meaningfully to the discussion of the central science online.
C&EN chose the illustrious chemists on this list by constructing a panel of experts—a fine group of chemists worth following in their own right.
You can subscribe to the list of 25 chemists, plus our panelists here.
The list
@carolynbertozzi
Carolyn Bertozzi, professor of radiology and of chemical and systems biology at Stanford UniversityFollow @CarolynBertozzi
@ChemProfCramer
Christopher J. Cramer, professor of chemistry and associate dean at the University of Minnesota, Twin CitiesFollow @ChemProfCramer
@christine_m_le
Christine Le, postdoc in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of California, BerkeleyFollow @christine_m_le
@DrummerBoy2112
Brian Wagner, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Prince Edward IslandFollow @DrummerBoy2112
@edsherer
Ed Sherer, predictive sciences process analyst and chemist at MerckFollow @edsherer
@funsizesuze
Sujata Kundu, teaching fellow at Imperial College London, presenter at Discovery, and writer at Forbes Science and Standard IssueFollow @funsizesuze
@hacp81
Henrik Pedersen, professor of materials chemistry at Linköping UniversityFollow @hacp81
@heydebigale
Debbie Gale, assistant teaching professor of chemistry at the University of DenverFollow @heydebigale
@jamesbatteas
James Batteas, professor of nanochemistry, materials, and biology at Texas A&M UniversityFollow @jamesbatteas
@Larsohrstrom
Lars Öhrström, professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of TechnologyFollow @Larsohrstrom
@leecronin
Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry and professor of chemistry, nanoscience, and chemical complexity at the University of GlasgowFollow @leecronin
@lgamon
Luke Gamon, Marie Curie Fellow in Protein Oxidation at the University of CopenhagenFollow @lgamon
@madihfletch
Madison Fletcher, postdoc in chemical biology at the University of California, IrvineFollow @madihfletch
@nadineborduas
Nadine Borduas, postdoc in atmospheric chemistry at ETH ZurichFollow @nadineborduas
@professor_dave
David K. Smith, professor of supramolecular and nanochemistry, medicine, and materials at the University of York and YouTube chemistFollow @professor_dave
@SaifulChemistry
Saiful Islam, professor of battery and solar cell materials chemistry at the University of BathFollow @SaifulChemistry
@sarah_reisman
Sarah Reisman, professor of natural product synthetic chemistry at California Institute of TechnologyFollow @sarah_reisman
@sarahdcady
Sarah Cady, associate scientist of NMR at the Chemical Instrumentation Facility of Iowa State UniversityFollow @sarahdcady
@sciencegeist
Matthew Hartings, professor of inorganic and food chemistry at American University and author of the book "Chemistry in Your Kitchen"Follow @sciencegeist
@SellaTheChemist
Andrea Sella, professor of inorganic chemistry at University College London, television and radio broadcaster at the BBC, and author of Sella the Chemist blogFollow @SellaTheChemist
@sirfrasersays
Fraser Stoddart, professor of mechanostereochemistry at Northwestern University, 2016 #ChemNobelFollow @sirfrasersays
@ThePurplePage
Stephani Page, postdoc in pharmacology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel HillFollow @ThePurplePage
@ToriaStafford
Toria Stafford, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of ManchesterFollow @ToriaStafford
@V_Saggiomo
Vittorio Saggiomo, professor of microfluidics, microfabrication and sensors at Wageningen University & Research and author of Labsolutely blog, YouTube chemistFollow @V_Saggiomo
@Vy_Dong_Group
Vy Dong, professor of organic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, and a host of #VMDchats with scientistsFollow @Vy_Dong_Group
Panelists
@chemjobber
Chemjobber, industry chemist and author of the Chemjobber blogFollow @chemjobber
@doctor_galactic
Jason Woolford, publishing editor with the Royal Society of Chemistry, founder of #RealTimeChem and author of Doctor Galactic & The Lab Coat Cowboy blogFollow @doctor_galactic
@drdorea
Dorea Reeser, audience engagement editor at C&EN, cohost of The Collapsed Wavefunction podcast, author at Chemicals Are Your Friends blog, and guest blogger at Scientific AmericanFollow @drdorea
@drrubidium
Raychelle Burks, professor of forensic science and chemistry at St. Edward's University, author of Scientopia blog, coorganizer of SciPop Talks, writer at Chemistry World, and appearances on Outrageous Acts of Science, ACS Reactions videos, and Royal Society of Chemistry podcastsFollow @drrubidium
@fxcoudert
François-Xavier Coudert, computational chemist at the National Center for Scientific Research and Chimie ParisTechFollow @fxcoudert
@JBuriak
Jillian Buriak, professor of chemistry at the University of Alberta, Canadian research chair of nanomaterials for energy, and editor-in-chief of Chemistry of MaterialsFollow @JBuriak
@ndbrning
Andy Brunning, chemistry educator and creator of Compound Interest and ChemunicateFollow @ndbrning
@SuperScienceGrl
Nessa Carson, synthetic organic chemist in the UKFollow @SuperScienceGrl
