Web Date: November 7, 2017

25 Chemists you should follow on Twitter

A panelist-selected primer for newcomers to the social network
We’re excited it’s #Realtimechem Week—seven whole days meant to encourage chemists to share their chemistry through tweets. You can join the conversation by adding the hashtag #Realtimechem to your Twitter posts and following @realtimechem.

To celebrate, C&EN has compiled a list of molecularly minded scientists worth following on Twitter. These folks, all of whom are trained chemists currently practicing chemistry (our requirements to be on the list), contribute meaningfully to the discussion of the central science online.

C&EN chose the illustrious chemists on this list by constructing a panel of experts—a fine group of chemists worth following in their own right.

You can subscribe to the list of 25 chemists, plus our panelists here.

The list

@carolynbertozzi

Carolyn Bertozzi, professor of radiology and of chemical and systems biology at Stanford University


@ChemProfCramer

Christopher J. Cramer, professor of chemistry and associate dean at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities


@christine_m_le

Christine Le, postdoc in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley


@DrummerBoy2112

Brian Wagner, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Prince Edward Island


@edsherer

Ed Sherer, predictive sciences process analyst and chemist at Merck


@funsizesuze

Sujata Kundu, teaching fellow at Imperial College London, presenter at Discovery, and writer at Forbes Science and Standard Issue


@hacp81

Henrik Pedersen, professor of materials chemistry at Linköping University


@heydebigale

Debbie Gale, assistant teaching professor of chemistry at the University of Denver


@jamesbatteas

James Batteas, professor of nanochemistry, materials, and biology at Texas A&M University


@Larsohrstrom

Lars Öhrström, professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology


@leecronin

Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry and professor of chemistry, nanoscience, and chemical complexity at the University of Glasgow


@lgamon

Luke Gamon, Marie Curie Fellow in Protein Oxidation at the University of Copenhagen


@madihfletch

Madison Fletcher, postdoc in chemical biology at the University of California, Irvine


@nadineborduas

Nadine Borduas, postdoc in atmospheric chemistry at ETH Zurich


@professor_dave

David K. Smith, professor of supramolecular and nanochemistry, medicine, and materials at the University of York and YouTube chemist


@SaifulChemistry

Saiful Islam, professor of battery and solar cell materials chemistry at the University of Bath


@sarah_reisman

Sarah Reisman, professor of natural product synthetic chemistry at California Institute of Technology


@sarahdcady

Sarah Cady, associate scientist of NMR at the Chemical Instrumentation Facility of Iowa State University


@sciencegeist

Matthew Hartings, professor of inorganic and food chemistry at American University and author of the book "Chemistry in Your Kitchen"


@SellaTheChemist

Andrea Sella, professor of inorganic chemistry at University College London, television and radio broadcaster at the BBC, and author of Sella the Chemist blog


@sirfrasersays

Fraser Stoddart, professor of mechanostereochemistry at Northwestern University, 2016 #ChemNobel


@ThePurplePage

Stephani Page, postdoc in pharmacology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill


@ToriaStafford

Toria Stafford, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Manchester


@V_Saggiomo

Vittorio Saggiomo, professor of microfluidics, microfabrication and sensors at Wageningen University & Research and author of Labsolutely blog, YouTube chemist


@Vy_Dong_Group

Vy Dong, professor of organic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, and a host of #VMDchats with scientists


Panelists

@chemjobber

Chemjobber, industry chemist and author of the Chemjobber blog


@doctor_galactic

Jason Woolford, publishing editor with the Royal Society of Chemistry, founder of #RealTimeChem and author of Doctor Galactic & The Lab Coat Cowboy blog


@drdorea

Dorea Reeser, audience engagement editor at C&EN, cohost of The Collapsed Wavefunction podcast, author at Chemicals Are Your Friends blog, and guest blogger at Scientific American


@drrubidium

Raychelle Burks, professor of forensic science and chemistry at St. Edward's University, author of Scientopia blog, coorganizer of SciPop Talks, writer at Chemistry World, and appearances on Outrageous Acts of Science, ACS Reactions videos, and Royal Society of Chemistry podcasts


@fxcoudert

François-Xavier Coudert, computational chemist at the National Center for Scientific Research and Chimie ParisTech


@JBuriak

Jillian Buriak, professor of chemistry at the University of Alberta, Canadian research chair of nanomaterials for energy, and editor-in-chief of Chemistry of Materials


@ndbrning

Andy Brunning, chemistry educator and creator of Compound Interest and Chemunicate


@SuperScienceGrl

Nessa Carson, synthetic organic chemist in the UK


 
Chemists on Twitter noticed a lack of Hispanic and Latino chemists on our list. So we consulted our panel and have updated our subscription list to include three additional noteworthy chemists on Twitter: César A. Urbina-Blanco (@cesapo), Alan Aspuru-Guzik (@A_Aspuru_Guzik) and Paulette Vincent-Ruz (@STEMxicanEd). You can subscribe to the full list, which includes our panelists, here: https://twitter.com/cenmag/lists/chemists-to-follow-2017. Chemists on Twitter also constructed an entire list of chemists with Spanish and Latin roots. You can subscribe to that list here: https://twitter.com/Teachforaliving/lists/hispanic-chemists.

