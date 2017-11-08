25 Chemists you should follow on Twitter

We’re excited it’s #Realtimechem Week —seven whole days meant to encourage chemists to share their chemistry through tweets. You can join the conversation by adding the hashtag #Realtimechem to your Twitter posts and following @realtimechem.

To celebrate, C&EN has compiled a list of molecularly minded scientists worth following on Twitter. These folks, all of whom are trained chemists currently practicing chemistry (our requirements to be on the list), contribute meaningfully to the discussion of the central science online.

C&EN chose the illustrious chemists on this list by constructing a panel of experts—a fine group of chemists worth following in their own right.

You can subscribe to the list of 25 chemists, plus our panelists here .

The list

@carolynbertozzi Carolyn Bertozzi, professor of radiology and of chemical and systems biology at Stanford University Follow @CarolynBertozzi

@ChemProfCramer Christopher J. Cramer, professor of chemistry and associate dean at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities Follow @ChemProfCramer

@christine_m_le Christine Le, postdoc in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of California, Berkeley Follow @christine_m_le

@DrummerBoy2112 Brian Wagner, professor of physical chemistry at the University of Prince Edward Island Follow @DrummerBoy2112

@edsherer Ed Sherer, predictive sciences process analyst and chemist at Merck Follow @edsherer

@funsizesuze Sujata Kundu, teaching fellow at Imperial College London, presenter at Discovery, and writer at Forbes Science and Standard Issue Follow @funsizesuze

@hacp81 Henrik Pedersen, professor of materials chemistry at Linköping University Follow @hacp81

@heydebigale Debbie Gale, assistant teaching professor of chemistry at the University of Denver Follow @heydebigale

@jamesbatteas James Batteas, professor of nanochemistry, materials, and biology at Texas A&M University Follow @jamesbatteas

@Larsohrstrom Lars Öhrström, professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology Follow @Larsohrstrom

@leecronin Lee Cronin, Regius Chair of Chemistry and professor of chemistry, nanoscience, and chemical complexity at the University of Glasgow Follow @leecronin

@lgamon Luke Gamon, Marie Curie Fellow in Protein Oxidation at the University of Copenhagen Follow @lgamon

@madihfletch Madison Fletcher, postdoc in chemical biology at the University of California, Irvine Follow @madihfletch

@nadineborduas Nadine Borduas, postdoc in atmospheric chemistry at ETH Zurich Follow @nadineborduas

@professor_dave David K. Smith, professor of supramolecular and nanochemistry, medicine, and materials at the University of York and YouTube chemist Follow @professor_dave

@SaifulChemistry Saiful Islam, professor of battery and solar cell materials chemistry at the University of Bath Follow @SaifulChemistry

@sarah_reisman Sarah Reisman, professor of natural product synthetic chemistry at California Institute of Technology Follow @sarah_reisman

@sarahdcady Sarah Cady, associate scientist of NMR at the Chemical Instrumentation Facility of Iowa State University Follow @sarahdcady

@sciencegeist Matthew Hartings, professor of inorganic and food chemistry at American University and author of the book "Chemistry in Your Kitchen" Follow @sciencegeist

@SellaTheChemist Andrea Sella, professor of inorganic chemistry at University College London, television and radio broadcaster at the BBC, and author of Sella the Chemist blog Follow @SellaTheChemist

@sirfrasersays Fraser Stoddart, professor of mechanostereochemistry at Northwestern University, 2016 #ChemNobel Follow @sirfrasersays

@ThePurplePage Stephani Page, postdoc in pharmacology at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill Follow @ThePurplePage

@ToriaStafford Toria Stafford, Ph.D. student in chemistry at the University of Manchester Follow @ToriaStafford

@V_Saggiomo Vittorio Saggiomo, professor of microfluidics, microfabrication and sensors at Wageningen University & Research and author of Labsolutely blog, YouTube chemist Follow @V_Saggiomo

@Vy_Dong_Group Vy Dong, professor of organic chemistry at the University of California, Irvine, and a host of #VMDchats with scientists Follow @Vy_Dong_Group

Panelists

@chemjobber Chemjobber, industry chemist and author of the Chemjobber blog Follow @chemjobber

@drrubidium Raychelle Burks, professor of forensic science and chemistry at St. Edward's University, author of Scientopia blog, coorganizer of SciPop Talks, writer at Chemistry World, and appearances on Outrageous Acts of Science, ACS Reactions videos, and Royal Society of Chemistry podcasts Follow @drrubidium

@fxcoudert François-Xavier Coudert, computational chemist at the National Center for Scientific Research and Chimie ParisTech Follow @fxcoudert

@JBuriak Jillian Buriak, professor of chemistry at the University of Alberta, Canadian research chair of nanomaterials for energy, and editor-in-chief of Chemistry of Materials Follow @JBuriak