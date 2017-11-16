Chemistry in Pictures–Big Bird is born

When his supervisor asked University of Kent graduate student Andryj Borys to recrystallize 50 g of crude product made by undergraduates in the lab, Borys jumped at the chance. “I’m not going to decline the opportunity to work with a 2.5 L Buchner flask!” he says. The product shown was formed by reacting mesitylamine and glyoxal to yield bis-imine. To form the feathery yellow crystals, Borys dissolved the crude product in boiling ethanol and allowed the solution to cool slowly and undisturbed.
Borys (@AndryjBorys) submitted this photo as part of the #RealTimeChem photo contest. The two runners-up in the Crystal category were Amie Norton (@Aimster04) with these luminescent platinum crystals and Tracy Schloemer (@tracyhle) with this photo of a flask after rotovapping.
