Chemistry in Pictures–Cruciferous chemistry

These white puffy blobs formed when fat extracted from a brownie cooled and solidified. Sylvain Mercier and colleagues at Phytochemia, a lab focused on natural product standardization and quality control, added the fat to a volumetric flask, which they topped off with a dichloromethane/methanol solvent mixture. The scientists stored the flask in the fridge overnight, and when they removed it, they found these florets. “It really looks like cauliflower,” Mercier says.
