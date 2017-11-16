Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Chemistry In Pictures

Chemistry in Pictures—Fluorescence in everyday objects

November 16, 2017
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

A photo of a series of vials and other objects showing fluorescence ranging from orange to deep blue.
Credit: Brian Wagner

Brian Wagner, a chemistry professor at the University of Prince Edward Island, often works with fluorescent detector molecules in his lab. But instead of showing off his research, he decided to show off the fluorescent objects people interact with all the time by putting them under a 350-nm-wavelength ultraviolet lamp. From left to right, the substances shown are as follows:

Olive oil (contains various fluorescent compounds)

Vitamin B-2, a.k.a. riboflavin, dissolved in water

Turmeric dissolved in water (contains the fluorescent molecule curcumin)

A bar of Irish Spring Original soap (contains the fluorescent molecule pyranine)

Canola oil (contains various fluorescent compounds)

Tonic water (contains the fluorescent molecule quinine)

Laundry detergent (contains fluorescent brightening dyes)

Wagner submitted this photo as part of the #RealTimeChem photo contest. The two runners-up in the Colorful Chemistry category were Madison Fletcher with a photo of this trichromic DNA gel and Andres Tretiakov with this pH demonstration using red cabbage juice.

A DNA gel with 3 sets of spots, one is blue, one is purple, and one is yellow.
Credit: Madison Fletcher
A side-by-side image of a test tube with several bands of color showing different regions of pH and a cabbage.
Credit: Andres Tretiakov

Do science. Take pictures. Win Money. Enter our photo contest here.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Rhodamine rose
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: Color splash
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chemistry in Pictures: O Chemistree

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE