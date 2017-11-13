Advertisement

Biological Chemistry

Shana Sturla takes helm of Chemical Research in Toxicology

New editor-in-chief to start early next year

by Linda Wang
November 13, 2017
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shana Sturla
Shana Sturla
Shana Sturla.
Credit: Courtesy of Shana Sturla
Shana Sturla

Shana J. Sturla, professor of toxicology at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology (ETH), Zürich, will take the helm of the American Chemical Society journal Chemical Research in Toxicology as editor-in-chief at the beginning of 2018. She will succeed Stephen S. Hecht, Wallin Land Grant Professor of Cancer Prevention at the University of Minnesota.

Chemical Research in Toxicology focuses on advancing the understanding of toxic agents. As editor-in-chief, Sturla says she plans to broaden the scope of the journal to include contributions from researchers who are advancing the predictive capacity of toxicology. She would also like to increase the international visibility and engagement of the journal to include more science from around the world.

“The science of toxicology is the foundation of products and policies that impact the health and safety of humans and the environment,” she says. “Chemistry is central to so many problems in toxicology because it informs an understanding and prediction of adverse outcomes on the basis of structures and processes.”

Sturla’s research focuses on the chemical basis of mutagenesis and toxicity. Her lab is delineating the relationships between chemical structures, enzyme-catalyzed chemical transformations, and cellular responses to environmental and dietary toxicants and cancer drugs.

“Professor Sturla’s years of editorial experience with the journal and expertise in the areas of food and drug interactions with cancer therapy, carcinogen metabolism, and genotoxicity mechanisms will be highly valuable to the toxicology research community,” said James Milne, senior vice president of the ACS Publications Journals Publishing Group, in a press release.

“I am very happy that Professor Sturla has been selected as the new editor-in-chief,” says Hecht, who has served as the journal’s editor since 2013. “She is superbly qualified with a deep background in traditional areas of strength of Chemical Research in Toxicology as well as being a leader in rapidly developing areas such as systems toxicology that are critical to the growth and health of the journal.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

